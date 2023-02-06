Halozyme Appoints Barbara Duncan to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced the appointment of Barbara Duncan to its Board of Directors. Ms. Duncan brings more than 25 years of experience as a financial executive with significant leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry.

"We are delighted to welcome a leader with Barbara's extensive biopharmaceutical industry and finance experience to the Halozyme board," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Barbara's business leadership, financial expertise and board experience will add important insights and contributions to the continuing success and growth of the company."

Ms. Duncan most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, from 2009 to 2016. Prior to Intercept, Ms. Duncan held senior leadership roles at DOV Pharmaceutical, Inc., a biotechnology company, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining DOV, Ms. Duncan served as Vice President of Corporate Finance -Global Healthcare at Lehman Brothers Inc.

"It's an exciting opportunity to join Halozyme as a board member at this juncture of their success," said Barbara Duncan. "With their disruptive drug delivery technologies and patient centric mission, I look forward to supporting Halozyme's continued growth and success."

Ms. Duncan holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Louisiana State University.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED®, TLANDO® and NOCDURNA® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Pfizer and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions and include statements in this press release related to Halozyme's intention to redeem all of the outstanding Notes. Although Halozyme believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Halozyme, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information and statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

