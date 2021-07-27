Halozyme Therapeutics : To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

Log in
07/27/2021
SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the second quarter 2021 on Monday, August 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will lead the call. On the same date, Halozyme will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 following the close of trading.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5694076. After registering, you will receive an email confirmation that includes dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and additional documents related to the call, please visit the Investors page of www.halozyme.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic callers) or (416) 621-4642 (international callers) using replay ID number 5694076.

About Halozyme  
Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 500,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics and ViiV Healthcare. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com

Contact:  
Al Kildani  
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications  
858-704-8122  
ir@halozyme.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-to-host-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-webcast-and-conference-call-301342529.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
