  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HALO   US40637H1095

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HALO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
56.90 USD   -0.14%
08:31aHalozyme to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
2022Halozyme Therapeutics Likely to Issue 2023 Financial Guidance, Auto-Injector Updates Next Year, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
2022Morgan Stanley Assumes Halozyme Therapeutics at Overweight Rating, Adjusts Price Target to $65 From $53
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halozyme to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Replays of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

About Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED®, TLANDO™ and NOCDURNA® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Pfizer and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

Contacts:
Tram Bui
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
609-359-3016
tbui@antarespharma.com

Dawn Schottlandt / Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
Halozyme@argotpartners.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301711697.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
