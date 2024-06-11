Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this presentation include forward-looking

statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's expected future

financial performance and growth rates (including the Company's 2024 financial guidance and longer term financial outlook through 2028 and the assumptions used in deriving such guidance and longer

term financial outlook) including expectations for future total revenues, collaboration and royalty

revenues, gross margin expansion, API and product sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS, and the Company's plans to repurchase shares under its share repurchase

program and to potentially expand the Company's platform through acquisitions. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology include the possible benefits

and attributes of ENHANZE® including its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of

other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of higher volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potential to decrease treatment

burden, infusion related reactions and healthcare system costs and enable new treatment sites. Forward-looking statements related to the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology intellectual

property include expectations for future patent issuance (including the product-by-process patent

pending in the U.S.), length of patent terms and patent expirations and the expected impact such patents (including the recently issued product-by-process patent granted in the European Union and

collaboration patents) may have on the duration, durability and amounts of future royalty payments the

Company may receive from licensing such intellectual property, including the expected prevention of the reduction in the royalty rate the Company receives under the Janssen license on sales of products

co-formulated with ENHANZE® in the European countries where the patent is validated. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business may also include potential growth driven by our partners'

development and commercialization efforts (including anticipated ENHANZE® product approvals and

launches and the timing related to these events), anticipated royalty terms and rates for the Company's current ENHANZE® collaboration products and product candidates, projections for future sales revenue

and market share of our collaborators' products and product candidates, potential new or expanded ENHANZE® collaborations, collaborative targets and indications for ENHANZE® products, the potential for

co-formulation patents to extend royalty payment periods and maintain royalty rates and the

Company's plans to develop a large volume auto-injector. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will,"

"could," "can," "durable," "growth," "innovate," "develop," "vision," "potential," "intends," "estimate,"

"anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected early

expiration or termination of the patent terms for the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology,

unexpected results or delays in the validation of the recently issued European patent in European

countries, unexpected levels of revenues (including royalty revenue received from our collaboration partners and revenues from proprietary product sales), expenditures and costs, unexpected delays in the

execution of the Company's share repurchase program or planned platform expansion, unexpected

results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business (including as a result of unexpected conversion rates) or other proprietary product revenues, unexpected delays in the issuance of the

Company's pending patent applications, in obtaining new co-formulation or proprietary intellectual property, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of our partners' ENHANZE®

products, unexpected delays in the Company's plans to develop a large volume auto-injector,

regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the

Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's

Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The Company undertakes no

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted

accounting principles (GAAP), these materials contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company reports Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

and expectations of those measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Non-GAAP financial information in

assessing what it believes is a meaningful and comparable set of financial performance measures to

evaluate operating trends, as well as in establishing portions of our performance-based incentive compensation programs. The Company does not provide reconciliations for forward-looking adjusted

measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for changes in contingent

liabilities, share based compensation expense and the effects of any discrete income tax items.

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included in these materials.

Note: This presentation contains product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of

their respective owners.

Company Overview

De-Risked and Proven Business Model Positioned for Durable Revenue Growth

High Probability

Royalty Revenue

of Technical

Inflection Point

Success

Now

11/11

7

success in

Approv ed

positiv e IV to SC

products as of

bioav ailability

2023

non-inferiority

Phase 3 data,

10

following Phase

1 PK data

Approv ed

products by 2025

Diversified

Revenue

ENHANZE®

Auto-Injectors

XYOSTED®

Hylenex®

DurableBroadly

RevenueCompatible

Innovation driven

Supports

Co-formulationplatform

patentsexpansion

HVAI

Our Vision

Subcutaneous delivery with ENHANZE® can result in…

Today

Many breakthrough

therapies require

the patient's life to fit the treatment

e

D

e

t

a

v

e

v

l

o

o

n

n

p

I

P

e

a

r

s

n

t

n

e

e

r

c

i

L

Our Vision

Breakthrough therapies will

fit the patient's life

1

2

3

4

Decreased treatment burden

Treatment from hours

to minutes1

Lower infusion related reactions2

New treatment sites

Possible treatment in home,

doctor's office, community hospital3

Strong patient preference

81-89% of patients prefer

SC versus IV4

1 Phesgo® Prescribing Information and DARZALEX Faspro® Prescribing Information.

2Lancet Haematol. "Subcutaneous v ersus intrav enous daratumumab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (COLUMBA):

a multicenter, open-label,non-inferiority, randomised, phase 3 trial"; 2020. 3VYVGART® Hytrulo Prescribing Information in Europe.

4Piv ot X, Gligorov J, Müller V, et al. "Patients' Preference for SC v s. IV", Annals of Oncology, 2014; O'Shaughnessy, J et al. Eur J Cancer. 2021

Jul:152:223-232; Rummel M, et al. Ann Oncol. 2017;28:836-842; Wasserman RL et al . J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2012;130:951-957

Industry Leading Drug Delivery Platform Company

0-2

mLs

Small Volume Auto-Injector

(SVAI) with Drug

1 approv ed proprietary drug/SVAI product

3 approv ed partner SVAI products >40M dev ices supplied 2013-2023

$100M in XYOSTED® sales 2023

2-10 mLs

High Volume Auto-Injector

(HVAI) with Drug

First HVAI clinically demonstrated to deliv er 10 mLs in <30secs

Offers patients option of at home

delivery or rapid delivery in doctor's office

Goal to expand upon established ENHANZE collaborations & add new collaboration partners

Proprietary Halozyme Products

>2 mLs

rHuPH20/ENHANZE®

ENHANZE®

  • 7 approved partnered products
  • Approv ed in 100+ countries
  • >800,000 patients hav e receiv ed ENHANZE®- enabled treatments through May 2024

$25M in Hylenex® sales 2023

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Can Decrease Healthcare System Costs and Improve Patient Experience

Current Challenges1

SC Delivery with ENHANZE®

50%

of infusion centers

surveyed needed major

investment to keep up

Limited number of infusion chairs

with patient treatment

needs

  • Insufficient nurses to ov ersee treatments
  • Pharmacies unable to keep up with demand

97%

50%

Reduced patient

Reduced healthcare

practitioner time

treatment time2

year 1 and 22

Daratumumab SC versus IV2

  • Lengthy wait times for treatment at the suite
  • Sicker patients with delayed treatment

71%

$4,171

Lower patient time in

Potential savings per

clinic3

treatment course3

Trastuzumab SC versus IV3

1 The State of Cancer Centers 2022. Surv ey of 100 Centers. LeanTaaS.com

2 Results of a Time and Motion Surv ey Regarding Subcutaneous v ersus Intrav enous Administration of Daratumumab 2021 June 8:13:465-473 doi. 10.2147/CEOR.S302682. eCollection 2021

3 Subcutaneous trastuzumab v ersus intrav enous trastuzumab for the treatment of HER2-Positiv e breast cancer: A time, motion and cost assessment study in a lean operating day care oncology unit.

Eu. J Obstetrics and Gyn. 2018 Feb: 221:46-51

De-Risked and Proven Business Model Positioned for Durable Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Revenue1

2023 - 2024

$935M -

Adjusted EBITDA1

2023 - 2024

$555-$615M

Revenue Mix1

$1,015M

$829M

Tot al

13-22%

Tot al

YoY

16-24%

YoY

$448M

$520-555M

Royalt y

Royalt y

2023 - 2028

$1,665-1,790M

Tot al

+16%

$829M

CAGR

Tot al

+20%

$1,100-

CAGR

1,150M

$448M

Royalt y

Royalt y

30-44%

$426MYoY

2023 - 2028

$1,225-1,350M

+25%

CAGR

$426M

Collaboration

Revenue

10%

2023

Product Sales

36%

Collaboration

Revenue

8%

Product Sales

2028

27%

Royalties

54%

Royalties

65%

1 CAGR calculated from 2023 actual to 2028 midpoint.

Guidance as of June 5, 2024, updated from prev iously issued guidance in January 2024.

Leader in Disruptive Drug Delivery Technologies

ENHANZE® is Halozyme's Patent Protected, Commercially Validated

rHuPH20 Enzyme

WHAT IT IS

ENHANZE® (rHuPH20) is an enzyme that degrades hyaluronan by cleaving the B- 1,4 linkage between the N- acetyl glucosamine and glucuronic acid

WHAT IT DOES

ENHANZE® reduces tissue backpressure creating temporary space for SC fluid dispersion

HOW IT WORKS

ENHANZE® works rapidly, locally and transiently in SC space; HA is naturally restored within 1 - 2 days1

IMPACT

ENHANZE® uniquely facilitates rapid, large volume SC delivery

1 Hompesch et. al. (2011) EASD National Meeting - 2011

10

