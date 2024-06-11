Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.
Corporate Presentation
NASDAQ: HALO
June 2024
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this presentation include forward-looking
statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's expected future
financial performance and growth rates (including the Company's 2024 financial guidance and longer term financial outlook through 2028 and the assumptions used in deriving such guidance and longer
term financial outlook) including expectations for future total revenues, collaboration and royalty
revenues, gross margin expansion, API and product sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS, and the Company's plans to repurchase shares under its share repurchase
program and to potentially expand the Company's platform through acquisitions. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology include the possible benefits
and attributes of ENHANZE® including its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of
other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of higher volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potential to decrease treatment
burden, infusion related reactions and healthcare system costs and enable new treatment sites. Forward-looking statements related to the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology intellectual
property include expectations for future patent issuance (including the product-by-process patent
pending in the U.S.), length of patent terms and patent expirations and the expected impact such patents (including the recently issued product-by-process patent granted in the European Union and
collaboration patents) may have on the duration, durability and amounts of future royalty payments the
Company may receive from licensing such intellectual property, including the expected prevention of the reduction in the royalty rate the Company receives under the Janssen license on sales of products
co-formulated with ENHANZE® in the European countries where the patent is validated. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business may also include potential growth driven by our partners'
development and commercialization efforts (including anticipated ENHANZE® product approvals and
launches and the timing related to these events), anticipated royalty terms and rates for the Company's current ENHANZE® collaboration products and product candidates, projections for future sales revenue
and market share of our collaborators' products and product candidates, potential new or expanded ENHANZE® collaborations, collaborative targets and indications for ENHANZE® products, the potential for
co-formulation patents to extend royalty payment periods and maintain royalty rates and the
Company's plans to develop a large volume auto-injector. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will,"
"could," "can," "durable," "growth," "innovate," "develop," "vision," "potential," "intends," "estimate,"
"anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected early
expiration or termination of the patent terms for the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology,
unexpected results or delays in the validation of the recently issued European patent in European
countries, unexpected levels of revenues (including royalty revenue received from our collaboration partners and revenues from proprietary product sales), expenditures and costs, unexpected delays in the
execution of the Company's share repurchase program or planned platform expansion, unexpected
results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business (including as a result of unexpected conversion rates) or other proprietary product revenues, unexpected delays in the issuance of the
Company's pending patent applications, in obtaining new co-formulation or proprietary intellectual property, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of our partners' ENHANZE®
products, unexpected delays in the Company's plans to develop a large volume auto-injector,
regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the
Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The Company undertakes no
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (GAAP), these materials contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company reports Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
and expectations of those measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Non-GAAP financial information in
assessing what it believes is a meaningful and comparable set of financial performance measures to
evaluate operating trends, as well as in establishing portions of our performance-based incentive compensation programs. The Company does not provide reconciliations for forward-looking adjusted
measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for changes in contingent
liabilities, share based compensation expense and the effects of any discrete income tax items.
Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included in these materials.
Note: This presentation contains product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of
their respective owners.
Company Overview
De-Risked and Proven Business Model Positioned for Durable Revenue Growth
High Probability
Royalty Revenue
of Technical
Inflection Point
Success
Now
11/11
7
success in
Approv ed
positiv e IV to SC
products as of
bioav ailability
2023
non-inferiority
Phase 3 data,
10
following Phase
1 PK data
Approv ed
products by 2025
Diversified
Revenue
ENHANZE®
Auto-Injectors
XYOSTED®
Hylenex®
DurableBroadly
RevenueCompatible
Innovation driven
Supports
Co-formulationplatform
patentsexpansion
HVAI
Our Vision
Subcutaneous delivery with ENHANZE® can result in…
Today
Many breakthrough
therapies require
the patient's life to fit the treatment
Our Vision
Breakthrough therapies will
fit the patient's life
1
2
3
4
Decreased treatment burden
Treatment from hours
to minutes1
Lower infusion related reactions2
New treatment sites
Possible treatment in home,
doctor's office, community hospital3
Strong patient preference
81-89% of patients prefer
SC versus IV4
1 Phesgo® Prescribing Information and DARZALEX Faspro® Prescribing Information.
2Lancet Haematol. "Subcutaneous v ersus intrav enous daratumumab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (COLUMBA):
a multicenter, open-label,non-inferiority, randomised, phase 3 trial"; 2020. 3VYVGART® Hytrulo Prescribing Information in Europe.
4Piv ot X, Gligorov J, Müller V, et al. "Patients' Preference for SC v s. IV", Annals of Oncology, 2014; O'Shaughnessy, J et al. Eur J Cancer. 2021
Jul:152:223-232; Rummel M, et al. Ann Oncol. 2017;28:836-‐842; Wasserman RL et al . J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2012;130:951-‐957
Industry Leading Drug Delivery Platform Company
0-2
mLs
Small Volume Auto-Injector
(SVAI) with Drug
1 approv ed proprietary drug/SVAI product
3 approv ed partner SVAI products >40M dev ices supplied 2013-2023
$100M in XYOSTED® sales 2023
2-10 mLs
High Volume Auto-Injector
(HVAI) with Drug
First HVAI clinically demonstrated to deliv er 10 mLs in <30secs
Offers patients option of at home
delivery or rapid delivery in doctor's office
Goal to expand upon established ENHANZE collaborations & add new collaboration partners
Proprietary Halozyme Products
>2 mLs
rHuPH20/ENHANZE®
ENHANZE®
- 7 approved partnered products
- Approv ed in 100+ countries
- >800,000 patients hav e receiv ed ENHANZE®- enabled treatments through May 2024
$25M in Hylenex® sales 2023
Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Can Decrease Healthcare System Costs and Improve Patient Experience
Current Challenges1
SC Delivery with ENHANZE®
50%
of infusion centers
surveyed needed major
investment to keep up
✗ Limited number of infusion chairs
with patient treatment
needs
- Insufficient nurses to ov ersee treatments
- Pharmacies unable to keep up with demand
97%
50%
Reduced patient
Reduced healthcare
practitioner time
treatment time2
year 1 and 22
Daratumumab SC versus IV2
- Lengthy wait times for treatment at the suite
- Sicker patients with delayed treatment
71%
$4,171
Lower patient time in
Potential savings per
clinic3
treatment course3
Trastuzumab SC versus IV3
1 The State of Cancer Centers 2022. Surv ey of 100 Centers. LeanTaaS.com
7
2 Results of a Time and Motion Surv ey Regarding Subcutaneous v ersus Intrav enous Administration of Daratumumab 2021 June 8:13:465-473 doi. 10.2147/CEOR.S302682. eCollection 2021
3 Subcutaneous trastuzumab v ersus intrav enous trastuzumab for the treatment of HER2-Positiv e breast cancer: A time, motion and cost assessment study in a lean operating day care oncology unit.
Eu. J Obstetrics and Gyn. 2018 Feb: 221:46-51
De-Risked and Proven Business Model Positioned for Durable Revenue and EBITDA Growth
Revenue1
2023 - 2024
$935M -
Adjusted EBITDA1
2023 - 2024
$555-$615M
Revenue Mix1
$1,015M
$829M
Tot al
13-22%
Tot al
YoY
16-24%
YoY
$448M
$520-555M
Royalt y
Royalt y
2023 - 2028
$1,665-1,790M
Tot al
+16%
$829M
CAGR
Tot al
+20%
$1,100-
CAGR
1,150M
$448M
Royalt y
Royalt y
30-44%
$426MYoY
2023 - 2028
$1,225-1,350M
+25%
CAGR
$426M
Collaboration
Revenue
10%
2023
Product Sales
36%
Collaboration
Revenue
8%
Product Sales
2028
27%
Royalties
54%
Royalties
65%
1 CAGR calculated from 2023 actual to 2028 midpoint.
Guidance as of June 5, 2024, updated from prev iously issued guidance in January 2024.
Leader in Disruptive Drug Delivery Technologies
9
ENHANZE® is Halozyme's Patent Protected, Commercially Validated
rHuPH20 Enzyme
WHAT IT IS
ENHANZE® (rHuPH20) is an enzyme that degrades hyaluronan by cleaving the B- 1,4 linkage between the N- acetyl glucosamine and glucuronic acid
WHAT IT DOES
ENHANZE® reduces tissue backpressure creating temporary space for SC fluid dispersion
HOW IT WORKS
ENHANZE® works rapidly, locally and transiently in SC space; HA is naturally restored within 1 - 2 days1
IMPACT
ENHANZE® uniquely facilitates rapid, large volume SC delivery
1 Hompesch et. al. (2011) EASD National Meeting - 2011
10
