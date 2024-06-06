Halozyme Investor Update
June 2024
Our Vision
TODAY
Many breakthrough therapies require the patient's life to
fit the treatment
OUR VISION
Breakthrough
therapies will fit the patient's life
Today's Agenda
Helen Torley
President & CEO
Welcome and Introduction
Mark Snyder
Chief Legal Officer
Growing Innovation-Driven IP Portfolio
Nicole LaBrosse
Chief Financial Officer
5-Year Financial Outlook Update
ENHANZE® Patent Portfolio Owned and Licensed by Halozyme
Composition Patents
Patents claiming specific amino acid sequences
Product-by-process patents claiming products produced through proprietary manufacturing processes
Method of Use Patents
Patents claiming the use of specific amino acid sequences to administer a drug or pharmaceutical agent
Manufacturing Patents
Patents claiming proprietary manufacturing processes
ENHANZE licenses include patents in each category
Notes: Does not include collaboration patents resulting from collaborations with licensees. The pie chart does not reflect approximate magnitude of patents in each category.
Spotlight on Composition of Matter Patents in ENHANZE® Licenses
Composition Patents
Patents claiming specific amino acid sequences
- Covers ENHANZE PH20 molecular structure
- Licensed in all Halozyme ENHANZE licenses
- Patent coverage in US extends to September 23, 2027
- Patents outside the US expired in early 2024
Product-by-process patents claiming ENHANZE PH20 products produced through proprietary manufacturing processes
- Newly granted European Patent, EP 4269578
- U.S. patent pending
- Licensed to all Halozyme ENHANZE licensees
- Broad geographic coverage currently extends to March 6, 2029, beyond expiration of other composition of matter patents
Notes: Does not include collaboration patents resulting from collaborations with licensees. The pie chart does not reflect approximate magnitude of patents in each category.
Expected Impact of Product-by-Process Patents
- Janssen royalty rate for sales of licensed product in Europe is maintained from the validation date of EP 4269578 at the starting rate until March 6, 2029, nearly five years longer than previously estimated
- Royalties under other licenses are not expected to be impacted, because an issued or pending
collaboration patent already extends the royalty payment period at the starting royalty rate beyond March 6, 2029
Licensed Partner Products
Anticipated Royalty Term and Rate for Waves 1, 2, 3
Product Name
Co-formulation Patent Status & Anticipated Impact
First
Commercial Sale
2024
2027
2030
2040
Herceptin SC
Granted (royalty to expiry 07/2030)
Mabthera SC
Granted (royalty to expiry 09/2030)
Phesgo
Granted (royalty to expiry 07/2030)
Darzalex SC (OUS)
Granted; royalty 12 years post
first commercial sale
Darzalex Faspro (US)
Granted; royalty 12 years post
first commercial sale
HyQvia 10%
Granted, royalty to expiry 09/2030
Tecentriq SC^
Pending, if patent granted,
royalties to 12/2040
Ocrelizumab SC*
10-year term; no royalty reduction
through 9/2030 if pending patent granted
VYVGART Hytrulo
Pending, if patent granted,
royalties to early 2040s
Added Royalties
For EU Sales at
Starting Rate to
March 6, 2029
Mid-single digit royalty rate
Reduced royalty rate
Royalty terms are estimated based on earliest co-form filing date
Amivantamab SC and Nivolumab SC not included, because consent to display information for those products not obtained from the licensees. Except for
Mid-single digit royalty rate for EU sales
Darzalex SC and Darzalex Faspro, does not account for non-public(un-published) pending co-form applications.
* Ocrelizumab SC not yet approved or launched
^ Tecentriq SC is approved in the UK and Europe
Royalty Revenue Durability - Impact of Collaboration Patents
Collaboration Patents
- Track record of success -- patents and/or applications for collaboration patents exist for all launched or soon to launch products co-formulated with ENHANZE
- Provides exclusivity for the licensee drug/biologic combination with ENHANZE, that is additive to the licensed ENHANZE patents
- Typically, jointly owned by Halozyme and ENHANZE licensee
- Under Halozyme's ENHANZE licenses, royalty rates are typically maintained at the starting rate until expiration of the collaboration patent*
- Collaboration patents expire after March 6, 2029, beyond the last to expire ENHANZE patent
*Does not apply to Janssen license.
Collaboration Patents
Impacts on Royalty Term & Rate: Illustrative Example
Collaboration patents typically*:
Maintain the royalty rate, and
Extend the payment period for royalties
*Does not apply to Janssen license.
