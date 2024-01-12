SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that it will host an Investor Business Forum and Long-Term Outlook Call on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the call, Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer will be joined by Mark Snyder, Chief Legal Officer and Nicole LaBrosse, Chief Financial Officer to present detailed guidance around the patent dynamics that are expected to drive revenue durability of Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. The company will also provide 2024 financial guidance as well as long term financial outlook.

A webcast of the live call can be accessed via link here: https://ow.ly/Zi0050QqaCF. The call will also be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and presentation materials related to the call, please visit Halozyme.com.

The conference call may also be accessed with the dial-in information below:

Participant Toll-Free Number: 800-225-9448

Participant Direct/International Number: 203-518-9708

Conference ID: HALO0117

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including Hylenex® and XYOSTED® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-359-3016

tbui@halozyme.com

Samantha Gaspar

Teneo

617-877-9710

samantha.gaspar@teneo.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-to-host-investor-business-forum-and-long-term-outlook-call-302033655.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.