Reference to the resolution of the Ordinary General Assembly meeting held on 13 October 2021, in which the members of the Board of Directors were elected for its new term, which started as of 7 November 2021 for three years ending on 6 November 2024. Halwani Brothers Company is pleased to announce the resolution of the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 9 / 11 / 2021 to appoint the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the Managing Director, the formation of the Board committees, the appointment of the company's representatives to the Capital Market Authority ( CMA ) and the Saudi Tadawul Group, and the appointment of the Board's Secretary, as follows: First: Appointing Eng. Abdulaziz M. Yamani (Non-Executive) - Chairman of the Board of Directors. Second: Appointing Mr. Abdullah I. Al Howaish (Non-Executive) - Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Third: Appointing Eng. Thamer Temairik (Executive) - Managing Director. Fourth: Appointing Mr. Abdulnasser Attiah - the Secretary of the Board of Directors. Fifth: The formation of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee members, as follows: 1) Mr. Ghassan Ahmed Amodi - Chairman. 2) Mrs. May AbuGhazalah 3) Mr. Haitham Medainy Al Medainy- Member (Not a Board of Directors Member). Sixth: The formation of the Executive Committee members, as follows: 1) Eng. Abdulaziz M. Yamani - Chairman. 2) Mr. Abdullah I. Al Howaish - Member. 3) Eng. Mohammed H. Al Klaiby - Member. 4) Eng. Thamer Temairik - Member. 5) Eng. Sakhr Asaad Jamjoom - Member. Seventh: The company's representatives appointed to represent the Company at the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Saudi Tadawul Group for all purposes related to complying with the Capital Market Authority (CMA) law and its Implementing Regulations. It is worth mentioning that the Ordinary General Assembly held on 13 October 2021, appointed the Audit Committee members, for three years that begins on 7 November 2021 and ends on 6 November 2024 as they are as follows: 1) Mr. Abdulelah A. Sabbahi - Chairman. 2) Mr. Ghassan Ahmed Amodi - Member. 3) Mr. Nasser Sahaj Al Shaibani - Member. (Not a Board of Directors Member)