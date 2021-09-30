Halwani Bros. Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The Decrease in the net Profit for the current quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year is due to: 1) The decrease in the company's revenues in Saudi Arabia during the current quarter compared to exceptional revenue for the same quarter of the previous year due to the (Covid-19) impact, despite of the increase in the revenues of the subsidiary company in Egypt. 2) The increase in the costs of raw materials and the increase in the discounts and incentives granted to customers and consumers due to the weak purchasing power of consumers as a result of the precautionary measures. 3) An increase in selling and marketing expenses during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year as a result of launching marketing campaign according to the company's strategic plan to support the launch of the new products.