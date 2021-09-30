Log in
    6001   SA1230A2TOH3

HALWANI BROS. CO. LTD.

(6001)
Halwani Bros. Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

10/31/2021 | 01:37am EDT
Halwani Bros. Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 236.9 256.21 -7.536 268.62 -11.808
Gross Profit (Loss) 70.11 86.45 -18.901 88.25 -20.555
Operational Profit (Loss) 23.12 35.43 -34.744 36.88 -37.31
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 14.04 25.04 -43.929 26.24 -46.493
Total Comprehensive Income 13.73 28.2 -51.312 26.36 -47.913
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 792.1 813.74 -2.659
Gross Profit (Loss) 257.36 281.19 -8.474
Operational Profit (Loss) 94.64 112.99 -16.24
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 65.68 81.39 -19.302
Total Comprehensive Income 65.51 84.27 -22.261
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 551.96 514.72 7.235
Profit (Loss) per Share 1.86 2.3
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The Decrease in the net Profit for the current quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year is due to:

1) The decrease in the company's revenues in Saudi Arabia during the current quarter compared to exceptional revenue for the same quarter of the previous year due to the (Covid-19) impact, despite of the increase in the revenues of the subsidiary company in Egypt.

2) The increase in the costs of raw materials and the increase in the discounts and incentives granted to customers and consumers due to the weak purchasing power of consumers as a result of the precautionary measures.

3) An increase in selling and marketing expenses during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year as a result of launching marketing campaign according to the company's strategic plan to support the launch of the new products.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The Decrease in the net profit for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to:

1) The revenue of the current quarter has decreased compared to the previous quarter due to the nature of seasonal demand.

2) The increase in the cost of raw materials and the increase in the discounts and incentives granted to customers and consumers due to the weak purchasing power of consumers during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The Decrease in the net Profit for the current period as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year is due to:

1) The decrease in the company's revenues in Saudi Arabia during the current period compared to exceptional revenue for the same period of the previous year due to the (Covid-19) impact, despite of the increase in the revenues of the subsidiary company in Egypt.

2) The increase in the cost of raw materials and the increase in the discounts and incentives granted to customers and consumers due to the weak purchasing power of consumers as a result of the precautionary measures.

3) An increase in selling and marketing expenses during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year as a result of launching marketing campaign according to the company's strategic plan to support the launch of the new products.

4) Completing the organizational structure of the subsidiary company in Egypt.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items The figures in the interim financial statements have been grouped to conform with the accounting policies for the current year presentation as per International Financial Reporting Standard as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information, refer note 15- Comparative figures in the interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30-09-2021.
Additional Information Earnings per share for the nine months period ended 30/09/2020, 30/09/2021 have been calculated by dividing the net income for the period by 35,357,145 shares (including bonus shares) according to the Extra Ordinary General Assembly's approval on the Capital increase by way of issuing bonus shares in its meeting dated 28-04-2021.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Halwani Brothers Co. JSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
