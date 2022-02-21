Log in
    HSBK   US46627J3023

HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/21 08:05:01 am
13.44 USD   -1.47%
12:37pJSC HALYK BANK : 12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
02/18JSC HALYK BANK : Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank
EQ
02/18Jsc Halyk Bank Announces Board Changes
CI
JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

02/21/2022 | 12:37pm GMT
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

21-Feb-2022 / 13:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

21 February 2022

 

Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"

 

 

12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

 

On Tuesday, 15 March 2022 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's FY 2021 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 14 March 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

 

The registration is open until 15 March 2022, 11:00am London / 5:00pm Almaty time, for the registration please click here.

 

Presentation will be also available starting from 15 March 2022 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

 

Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

 

 

 

- ENDS -

 

For further information please contact:

 

JSC "Halyk Bank"

 

Mira Kasenova

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

+7 (727) 3301677

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 144392
EQS News ID: 1284727

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
