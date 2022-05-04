Log in
    HSBK   US46627J3023

HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/04 09:04:29 am EDT
9.925 USD   +2.32%
08:57aJSC HALYK BANK : 1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation
EQ
04/28JSC HALYK BANK : The 2021 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank
EQ
04/27JSC HALYK BANK : Information note to the shareholders of jsc halyk bank
EQ
JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation

05/04/2022 | 08:57am EDT
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation

04-May-2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

04 May 2022

 

Joint Stock Company ?Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan?

 

 

1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation

 

On Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company ?Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan? (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank?s 1Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by the Q&A session. Halyk Bank?s 1Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 17 May 2022.

 

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

 

The registration is open until 18 May 2022 (including), for the registration please click here.

 

The presentation will be also available starting from 18 May 2022 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

 

The recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank?s website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

 

 

 

- ENDS -

 

For further information please contact:

 

JSC ?Halyk Bank?

 

Mira Kasenova

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

+7 (727) 3301677

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 159592
EQS News ID: 1343615

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 521 M - -
Net income 2022 757 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,23x
Yield 2022 19,5%
Capitalization 2 645 M 2 645 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
