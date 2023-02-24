Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Halyk bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBK   US46627J3023

HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-02-23 am EST
11.52 USD   -0.17%
04:25aJsc Halyk Bank : 12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
04:20aJsc Halyk Bank :
EQ
02/14Jsc Halyk Bank : Block listing six monthly return
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSC Halyk Bank:

02/24/2023 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank:

24-Feb-2023 / 09:18 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

24 February 2023

 

Joint Stock Company “Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan”

 

 

12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

 

On Tuesday, 14 March 2023 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company “Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan” (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank’s audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank’s FY 2022 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 13 March 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

 

The registration is open until March 14, 2023 (including), for the registration please click here.

 

Presentation will be also available starting from 14 March 2023 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

 

Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank’s website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

 

 

 

- ENDS -

 

For further information please contact:

 

JSC “Halyk Bank”

 

Mira Kasenova

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

+7 (727) 3301677

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 225696
News ID: 1568173

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HALYK BANK
04:25aJsc Halyk Bank : 12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
04:20aJsc Halyk Bank :
EQ
02/14Jsc Halyk Bank : Block listing six monthly return
EQ
2022Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Offloads Russian Unit
MT
2022Jsc Halyk Bank : On the sale of 100% shares of subsidiary bank in Russian Federation
EQ
2022An unknown buyer acquired Commercial Bank Moskommertsbank (Open Joint Stock Company) fr..
CI
2022International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC completed the acquisition of CJSC Halyk Bank Taji..
CI
2022Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Closes Sale of Tajikistan Arm
MT
2022JSC Halyk Bank - On the completion of the transaction on the sale of 100% shares of a s..
EQ
2022Jsc Halyk Bank : On the completion of the transaction on the sale of 100% shares of a subs..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALYK BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 058 M - -
Net income 2022 921 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,68x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 3 142 M 3 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HALYK BANK
Duration : Period :
Halyk bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALYK BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,52 $
Average target price 16,93 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sergeevich Pavlov Chairman
Roman Aleksander Maszczyk Chief Compliance
Christof H. Ruehl Independent Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Cornelis Wilhelmus Kuijlaars Independent Non-Executive Director
Arman Galiaskarovich Dunayev Independent Non-Executive Director