JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)

JSC Halyk Bank: Announcement of Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting



19-Sep-2022 / 05:30 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

(40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, А26М3К5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)

Announcement of Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting

of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

In accordance with Article 35, sub-clause 1 of clause 2 and sub-clause 3 of clause 3 of Article 37, and Article 41 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, as the initiator of convening the meeting, announces that the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank will be held on 21 October 2022 by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders’ Meeting (the “General Shareholders’ Meeting”).

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the General Shareholders’ Meeting will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Halyk Bank as at 21 September 2022.

Agenda of the General Shareholders’ Meeting:

On approval of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting. On adoption of a resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank’s common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Halyk Bank.

According to clause 6 of Article 43 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the agenda of the General Shareholders’ Meeting cannot be amended and (or) supplemented since the resolutions at the General Shareholders’ Meeting are passed by absentee voting.

The materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders’ Meeting are available for review by shareholders at the location of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, and on the corporate website of JSC Halyk Bank by following links: https://halykbank.kz/about-bank/akcioneram (in Russian); https://halykbank.kz/kz/about-bank/akcioneram (in Kazakh); https://halykbank.kz/en/about-bank/akcioneram; https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information (in English). In case of request for materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders’ Meeting from the shareholder of JSC Halyk Bank, they will be sent to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses of the documents.

To learn more about General Shareholders’ Meeting, please call by: 8 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59.

In accordance with the second part of clause 4 of Article 45 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, if there is no quorum at the General Shareholders’ Meeting by absentee voting, the General Shareholders’ Meeting will not be adjourned.

The shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank are invited to participate at Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders’ Meeting.



Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), the underlying asset of which are common shares of the Bank, intending to vote at the General Shareholders’ Meeting:

Details of the procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs on General Shareholders' Meeting are specified in Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, contained in the Prospectus. Copy of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs is available on the website of JSC Halyk Bank (https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information) and also from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286U.S.A. (the ‘Depository’).

Materials on the items of the above agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting proposed for voting and voting instructions will be provided through the Depository in due course.

For further information please contact:

Depositary

Mrs. Tatyana Axenova

Telephone: +1 212 815 4158

E-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com

Mrs. Mira Daskal

Telephone: +1 212 815 5021

E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com

JSC Halyk Bank

Ms. Mira Kassenova

Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations

Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 30

E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz

Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev

Financial Institutions and International Relations

Telephone: +7 778 422 27 20

E-mail: Margulant@halykbank.kz

Ms. Nurgul Mukhadi

Financial Institutions and International Relations

Telephone: +7 701 225 02 72

E-mail: NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

Board of Directors

JSC Halyk Bank