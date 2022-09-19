Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Halyk bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBK   US46627J3023

HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
9.700 USD   -0.61%
01:07aJSC HALYK BANK : Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders
EQ
12:32aJSC HALYK BANK : Announcement of Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
EQ
08/17TRANSCRIPT : JSC Halyk Bank, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

09/19/2022 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

19-Sep-2022 / 06:05 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS-RELEASE

 

Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

 

19 September 2022

 

Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "EGM"), published on September 19 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the EGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/.             

 

***

 

About Halyk Bank

 

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

 

With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan’s leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. 

 

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

 

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

+7 701 999 40 07

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 701 225 02 72

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 188791
EQS News ID: 1444861

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444861&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HALYK BANK
01:07aJSC HALYK BANK : Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the E..
EQ
12:32aJSC HALYK BANK : Announcement of Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
EQ
08/17TRANSCRIPT : JSC Halyk Bank, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
08/16JSC HALYK BANK : Consolidated financial results for the six month ended 30 June 2022
EQ
08/16JSC Halyk Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/03JSC HALYK BANK : 1H & 2Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
07/29JSC HALYK BANK : Sustainability Report 2021 of JSC Halyk Bank
EQ
06/01JSC HALYK BANK : S&P Global Ratings (?S&P?) has updated information on its regulatory disc..
EQ
05/20JSC HALYK BANK : Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan announces payment of 15th coupon on bond..
PU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : JSC Halyk bank, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 847 M - -
Net income 2022 821 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,94x
Yield 2022 12,9%
Capitalization 2 642 M 2 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HALYK BANK
Duration : Period :
Halyk bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALYK BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,70 $
Average target price 16,05 $
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sergeevich Pavlov Chairman
Roman Aleksander Maszczyk Chief Compliance
Christof H. Ruehl Independent Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Cornelis Wilhelmus Kuijlaars Independent Non-Executive Director
Arman Galiaskarovich Dunayev Independent Non-Executive Director