Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Halyk bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBK   US46627J3023

HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
10.90 USD   -0.37%
12:21aJsc Halyk Bank : Information note to the shareholders of jsc halyk bank
EQ
09/19Jsc Halyk Bank : Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders
EQ
09/19Jsc Halyk Bank : Announcement of Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK

10/22/2022 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK

22-Oct-2022 / 05:19 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

JOINT STOCK COMPANY

“HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN”

 (40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, А26М3К5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)

 

INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

JSC HALYK BANK

 

JSC Halyk Bank (the “Bank”) informs on the resolution adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of the Bank held on 21 October 2022, to pay dividends on common shares of the Bank (ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4) as per results of the Bank operations for 2021:

name: JSC Halyk Bank;

location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Av., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan;

bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC – NBRKKZKX, correspondent account – KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN – 940140000385, Bencode – 14;

the dividend payment period: 2021;

the dividend amount per common share: KZT 12.71;

the dividend payment start date: 27 October 2022;

the timing and form of dividend payments:

the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 25 October 2022 (Almaty time);

the dividend payment form – bank transfer.

 

Please contact The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 U.S.A. (the 'Depositary') for the procedure of dividend payment to GDR holders.

Please feel free to contact the Depositary if you need any further information:

 

Ms. Tatyana Axenova, telephone: +1 212 815 4158, e-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com

Ms. Mira Daskal, telephone: +1 212 815 5021, e-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

+7 701 999 40 07

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 727 330 16 77

+7 701 225 02 72

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 196182
EQS News ID: 1469765

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HALYK BANK
12:21aJsc Halyk Bank : Information note to the shareholders of jsc halyk bank
EQ
09/19Jsc Halyk Bank : Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the E..
EQ
09/19Jsc Halyk Bank : Announcement of Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
EQ
08/17Transcript : JSC Halyk Bank, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
08/16Jsc Halyk Bank : Consolidated financial results for the six month ended 30 June 2022
EQ
08/16JSC Halyk Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/03Jsc Halyk Bank : 1H & 2Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
07/29Jsc Halyk Bank : Sustainability Report 2021 of JSC Halyk Bank
EQ
06/30JSC Halyk bank completed the acquisition of Retail Loan Portfolio of Sberbank from Sber..
CI
06/01Jsc Halyk Bank : S&P Global Ratings (?S&P?) has updated information on its regulatory disc..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALYK BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 887 M - -
Net income 2022 821 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 2 969 M 2 969 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HALYK BANK
Duration : Period :
Halyk bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALYK BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,90 $
Average target price 16,18 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sergeevich Pavlov Chairman
Roman Aleksander Maszczyk Chief Compliance
Christof H. Ruehl Independent Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Cornelis Wilhelmus Kuijlaars Independent Non-Executive Director
Arman Galiaskarovich Dunayev Independent Non-Executive Director