    HSBK   US46627J3023

HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

03/18/2022 | 09:17am EDT
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

18-March-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS-RELEASE

 

Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

 

18 March 2022

 

Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of annual general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM"), published on March 3 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the AGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/.             

 

***

 

About Halyk Bank

 

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

 

With total assets of KZT 12,091.4bn as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 589 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan. 

 

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

 

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 727 330 16 77

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 150167
EQS News ID: 1306747

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 587 M - -
Net income 2021 954 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,62x
Yield 2021 25,4%
Capitalization 2 550 M 2 550 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HALYK BANK
Duration : Period :
Halyk bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALYK BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,35 $
Average target price 20,92 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umut Bolatkhanovna Shayakhmetova Chairman-Management Board & Director
Aliya Sakenovna Karpykova Deputy CEO-Finance, Accounting & Maintenance
Alexander Sergeevich Pavlov Chairman
Christof H. Ruehl Independent Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Cornelis Wilhelmus Kuijlaars Independent Non-Executive Director