JSC Halyk Bank: Part of Loans Issued by Sberbank Kazakhstan are Transferred to Halyk Bank

04/13/2022 | 08:21am EDT
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)

13-Apr-2022 / 14:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Part of Loans Issued by Sberbank Kazakhstan are Transferred to Halyk Bank

 

On April 13, 2022, Halyk Bank and SB JSC Sberbank signed an agreement under which a part of the retail loan portfolio was purchased under a cession. The transaction affected auto loans issued under the program of concessional lending of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, part of unsecured loans, loans for urgent needs and mortgage loans. The total principal amount of transferred loans is 330 billion tenge.

The purchased portfolio does not include non-performing loans.

 

***

 

About Halyk Bank

 

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

 

With total assets of KZT 12,091.4 bn as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 589 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

 

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

 

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 727 330 16 77

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 155526
EQS News ID: 1327601

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
