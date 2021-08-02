Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Halyk bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBK   US46627J3023

HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
  Report
Sustainability Report 2020 of JSC Halyk Bank

08/02/2021 | 04:58am EDT
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: Sustainability Report 2020 of JSC Halyk Bank 
02-Aug-2021 / 10:57 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 August 2021 
JSC Halyk Bank 
Sustainability Report 2020 of JSC Halyk Bank 
A copy of Sustainability Report 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for 
inspection at: https://marketoversight.fca.org.uk/electronicsubmissionsystem 
Sustainability Report 2020 is also available at JSC Halyk Bank's website: https://halykbank.com/esg 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US46627J3023 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HSBK 
Sequence No.:   118947 
EQS News ID:    1223299 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)

