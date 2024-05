May 17, 2024 at 05:09 am EDT

ALMATY, May 17 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 7.5% year-on-year drop in first quarter net profit to 178 billion tenge .

($1 = 444.1000 tenge) (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Mark Potter)