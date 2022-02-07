Hamamatsu Photonics K K : (Delayed)Corporate governance report 02/07/2022 | 02:28am EST Send by mail :

This document is an English translation of the original Japanese document. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese document, the original Japanese document prevails. ） （Translation） Final update :December 22, 2021 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Akira Hiruma, Representative Director and President Chief Executive Officer Contact: Accounting Division (Phone: +81-53-452-2141) Securities code: 6965 https://www.hamamatsu.com/jp/en/index.html Corporate governance at Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (the "Company") is as follows: I. Basic policy on corporate governance and capital structure, business attributes and other basic information 1.Basic Policy The Company will realize sustainable growth and medium- to long-term corporate value by realizing effective corporate governance, ensuring the transparency and soundness of corporate decision-making, and prompt and appropriate decision-making, while maintaining a good corporate culture that should contribute to the enhancement of the corporate value of our group in the future. The corporate culture that forms the basis of our corporate governance is described below. In order for our country to survive in the world, it is important to acquire knowledge and establish new industry by pursuing the unknown and unexplored for mankind. The Company should realize that there are boundless fields that are yet unknown and unexplored by mankind in which to establish new industries. In addition, it is necessary for each employee to discover the things that only they can do, and to conduct technology development backed up by the knowledge, needs and competitive technologies necessary for building the photonics industry that the Company is working in. At the same time, it is necessary to take the attitude to seek out what is correct, both whole in mind and body. In order to establish new industries, it is necessary to clearly communicate to our stakeholders the importance of new industries, and to encourage their correct understanding. Companies are based on each employee 's behavior. Each employee must pursue the unknown and unexplored through improving themselves everyday through their work, absorbing new knowledge and communicating information accurately with having responsibility, duties and recognition. In addition, the Company must respect human rights and strictly abide by all relevant laws and international rules in letter and spirit. Moreover, the Company has to cultivate a corporate culture in which every employee acts ethically as a member of society. Furthermore, the Company rejects any relationship with groups or individuals which pursue economic interests by the use of force or fraudulent means, threaten social order and security such as organized criminal groups, or organized crime related enterprises and corporate racketeers in a resolution attitude. The Company must grow and develop as a strong and trusted company, with each employee having a clear and high consciousness when following the Company's corporate ethics and compliance. The Company aims to contribute to society and human welfare by creating new industries through maintaining high ethical outlook each employee has and leveraging photonics technology. [Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated The Company complies with all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosures required by the principles of the Corporate Governance Code]Updated[Principle 1.4. Cross-Shareholdings] (1) Basic Policy on Cross-Shareholdings With regard to Cross-Shareholdings, when it is judged that it will contribute to our sustainable growth and the enhancement of corporate value over the medium-tolong-term, the Company's policy is to closely examine whether business benefits and risks are commensurate with our cost of shareholders' equity, verify the appropriateness of possession, and hold them to a minimum. In accordance with the above policy, each year, the Board of Directors examines the medium-tolong-term economic rationality and future outlook for major Cross-Shareholdings, and decides on policies such as holding or selling shareholdings after discussing the significance and rationality of shareholdings. (2) Basic Policy on the Exercise of Voting Rights When exercising voting rights for Cross-Shareholdings, the Company makes judgments from the viewpoint of whether such shareholdings will contribute to the enhancement of corporate value and the improvement of shareholder interests of the relevant company after thoroughly considering management policies, strategies, and the content of proposals. [Principle 1.7. Transactions between Related Parties] In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, any conflict-of-interest transactions with related parties (such as our individual officers or other corporations whose representatives are our officers) shall be approved by the Board of Directors and reported to the Board of Directors. In addition, the terms and conditions of such transactions are the same as those of business partners who do not have any other interests, and appropriate transactions are conducted. [Principle 2.4.① Ensuring Diversity in the Promotion of Core Human Resources] The Company believes that each and every employee bears a great deal of responsibility to pursue the unknown and unexplored and to create new industries that utilize optical technology to improve corporate value. In other words, since the foundation of our management is "employees," the Company has promoted efforts to respect our employees, support their ability development, and provide a comfortable and safe working environment. As a result, for the four consecutive year since 2018, the Company has been certified as a "Excellent Health and Productivity Management Corporation (Large Enterprise Division)≪ White 500 ≫". These human resource strategies are disclosed on the Company's website. https://www.hamamatsu.com/jp/en/our-company/csr/social/index.html The Company has worked to clarify the human resources the Company needs, regardless of gender, nationality, new graduates, or mid-career, with regard to recruitment, which is the entry point. At present, however, the percentage of females in science-related college students is low, so the Company will take measures to increase the number of females interested in science-related college students from a long-term perspective. In addition, management and other core personnel are appointed based on the abilities (insight, competence, and bargaining power) of the employees regardless of gender, nationality, new graduates, or mid-career. (1) Appointment of women to managerial positions Our action plan through March 2022 is to ① increase the percentage of women in recruitment (career- track and general positions, including mid-career) to at least 15%, and ② increase the number of women in positions to at least 80 in October 2021.The most recent results were ① 13.3% and ② 97 employees. The Company will continue to improve the comfortable working environment, and the Company will actively recruit women by increasing the number of students who are interested in science, and the Company will accumulate experience and foster awareness of core human resources. (2) Appointment of foreign nationals to managerial positions The Company is promoting recruitment activities regardless of nationality, and to date the Company has nine foreign nationals. Three of these employees are also active managers. The Company does not decide whether or not to promote employees to managerial positions depending on nationality, and our judgment is based on the abilities of those persons. However, due in part to the global deployment of our business, the Company anticipates that the Company will continue to hire more foreigners as appropriate, and accordingly, the Company believes that the number of employees promoted to managerial positions will increase. (3) Appointment of mid-career recruits to managerial positions The Company does not distinguish between new graduates and mid-career recruits. As a result, the Company does not have measurable goals for promotion to managerial positions by new graduates/mid- career.Meanwhile, mid-career recruits are important as an immediate force. In most years, mid-career recruits account for one-third of new recruits, and the status of this is disclosed in the CSR data on our website. [Principle 2.6. Functioning as an asset owner of corporate pensions] The Pension Asset Management Committee, which includes individuals with accounting knowledge, meets twice a year (extraordinary meetings as necessary) to confirm the status of investment. Information collaboration is conducted between related parties inside and outside the Company to improve operational expertise. The Company has also introduced a defined contribution corporate pension plan, shares information with operational management institutions regularly, and plans and implements education for employees. [Principle 3.1. Enhancement of information disclosure] Photonics has become a basic technology that supports various industries, and the Company recognizes that its market will continue to expand on a global scale. In order to respond flexibly and swiftly to the expansion of the photonics industry and changes in the business environment, the Company aims to build a sustainable and stable high-profit structure by aggressively investing in R&D and capital investment for growth under a medium- to long-term vision. The Company intends to maintain a high level of cash on hand so that the Company can flexibly invest in the medium-tolong-term in an ever- changing business environment.

In addition, the Company believes that people, technology, and knowledge are the foundation of our management, and the Company bases our efforts on a cumulative approach based on the front-line method. Regarding medium- to long-term plans, the Company formulates a three-year plan and annual plans in line with it through a rolling planning approach, based on the perspectives of each Division with abundant knowledge of market and technology, and proceeds with measures such as market cultivation and product development to achieve such plans (especially for profits). The Company will continue to maintain a good corporate culture that contributes to the enhancement of our corporate value while realizing effective corporate governance, ensuring transparency and soundness in corporate decision-making, achieving sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value over the medium-tolong-term through prompt and appropriate decision-making. People, technology, and knowledge are the foundation of our management, and our medium- to long- term development and research efforts are based on a front-line approach. For this reason, the Company also requires Directors to achieve results from a medium-tolong-term perspective rather than from a short-term perspective, and the Company believes that it is appropriate to base remuneration on fixed remuneration. On the other hand, in light of the fact that Directors are obligated to respond to the entrustments made by shareholders, in January 2020 the Company introduced stock-based remuneration (restricted stock remuneration) as a part of their remuneration with the aim of contributing to sustainable increases in corporate value from the same perspective as shareholders by promoting long-term, stable shareholdings by Directors. In conjunction with the establishment of the Nomination and Compensation Committee in July 2021, the Company respects the report of the Nomination and Compensation Committee in regard to Director compensation, and the specific amount of such compensation is determined by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors nominates candidates for management positions and Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (based on the report of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for Director candidates) that are appropriate for the Company based on a comprehensive consideration of performance, achievements, insight and personality. The Company determines candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members with the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board, comprehensively taking into account their background, achievements, insight, and other factors. Reasons for designating candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member can be found in the Notice of Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders. [Supplement Principle 3.1 ③Sustainability Initiatives, etc.] The Company recognizes our business partners, suppliers, employees, shareholders, and local communities as important stakeholders, and the Company intends to contribute to the sustainable development of our social infrastructure through collaboration with these stakeholders. Since our founding the Company has prioritized employees, and the Company is striving to create a comfortable working environment. In addition, as a company advocating the research industry, the Company places importance on intellectual property, which can be a source of competitiveness, and actively apply for patents, etc. These matters are disclosed on our website or in an integrated report. On the other hand, the Company believes that climate-change issues are risky and has the potential to lead to profit opportunities. The Company endorsed TCFD in August 2020. Based on TCFD recommendations, the Company will analyze the financial impact of climate-change risks and opportunities on our business and disclose information. [Supplement Principle 4.1 ① Summary of scope of delegation to management] The Company has established concrete board resolutions in the rules of the Board of Directors on matters that are required to be resolved by the Laws and the Articles of Incorporation, the basic policy of management, and decisions on the execution of important operations, and have clarified the assignment of power and the system of responsibility for making decisions on other matters in the functional assignment table described in the rules on the authority. In conjunction with the introduction of the Executive Officer System, some authority was transferred to the Board of Executive Officers to strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Accordingly, the matters resolved by the Board of Executive Officers are reported to the Board of Directors to ensure the supervisory function of the Board of Directors. [Principle 4.9. Independence Criteria and Qualifications of Independent Outside Directors] The Company appoints Outside Directors based on the independence standards established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. [Supplement Principle 4.10① Voluntary Nomination and Compensation Committees] The Company established the Nominating and Compensation Committee in July 2021. Prior to the establishment of this committee, candidates for Director were advised by Outside Directors in advance. Following the establishment of this committee, candidates for Director to be consulted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in December 2021 were resolved at the Board of Directors after receiving the committee's report. The purpose of the committee is to strengthen the fairness, transparency, and objectivity of the procedures. The committee's regulations clarify that a majority of the members of the committee shall be Outside Directors, and it also clarifies that the committee's reports shall be respected. [Supplement Principle 4.11① Approach to balance, diversity, and scale of knowledge, experience, and abilities of the Board of Directors as a whole] The Company approved the skill matrix at the Board of Directors meeting in June 2021 and disclosed the details from the notice of convocation of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In deciding Director candidates, the Board of Directors makes decisions after consulting with the Nomination and Compensation Committee with respect to Director candidates who understand our technology after comprehensively take into account ① consideration of "skills," ② ensuring a balance between knowledge, experience, and abilities, and ③ performance, achievements, insight, and personality. The Company currently has four Outside Directors, two of whom are women, and two of whom have management experience at other companies. [Supplement Principle 4.11②Concurrent Positions of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members] In order to fulfill their duties as Directors or Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company, when they serve concurrently as officers of other listed companies, the number of concurrent positions shall be kept within a reasonable range. In addition, the status of concurrent positions is disclosed in the reference documents and business reports of the notice of convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. [Supplement Principle 4.11③Analysis and Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a Whole] The Board of Directors meets at least once a month and reports on and makes resolutions on important matters in accordance with the rules of the Board of Directors and the rules on the authority to perform duties. Matters for Consultation have also been introduced to facilitate lively discussions. Since September 2016, the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members have conducted an evaluation questionnaire of our Board of Directors once a year. To enhance objectivity and transparency, the evaluation was conducted by a third-party organization in 2020. The results of the questionnaire are reported to the Board of Directors and, based on the results of the questionnaire, improvements are made to improve the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as necessary. [Supplement Principle 4.14②Policy for training Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members] The Company appoints persons who are capable of fulfilling the roles and responsibilities required of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. On this basis, the Company appoints qualified individuals internally who understand our policies and business operations and have management skills. For external individuals, the Company occasionally explains the Company's history, business outline, and management philosophy in an effort to share our medium- to long-term direction. In addition, each Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member is encouraged to provide various types of training. The Company provides and arranges for them opportunities for such training, and help with the costs of such training. For newly appointed Directors (excluding Outside Directors), there is an opportunity to participate in seminars to understand the duties and responsibilities of Directors. [Principle 5.1. Policy on Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] The Company actively responds to a request for dialogue when the Company believes such a dialogue contributes to enhancing our corporate value. In the event that the Company is unable to respond individually, the Company will engage in dialogue in proper ways as appropriate, taking into account cost- effectiveness, such as guidance for small meetings. (1)Directors/Executive Officers who are responsible for constructive dialogue with shareholders are designated, and actual interviews are basically handled by the relevant Directors/Executive Officers and other executive employees. (2)Under the supervision of the Director in charge, the relevant divisions work together, centered on the Investor Relations Office. (3)Financial results briefings for interim and full-year financial results and briefings for individual investors are held as necessary. (4)Opinions gained through dialogue are reported to the management team, including the representative Directors, as appropriate. (5)The Company conducts IR activities after paying close attention to insider information. From the day after each quarterly settlement of accounts to the date of announcement of financial results, the period is the "silent period." ２．Capital Structure Percentage of Shares Held by Foreign Investors 30% or more [Description of Major Shareholders] Updated Name of Shareholders Number of Shares Held(Shares) Ownership Interest(%) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 23,110,500 14.90 (Trust Account) Toyota Motor Corporation 8,400,000 5.42 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust 6,429,300 4.15 Account) Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. employees 4,181,971 2.70 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust 4,181,800 2.70 Account 9) SSBTC Client Omnibus Account 3,563,917 2.30 The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., 3,327,700 2.15 Ltd. (Investment Trust) State Street Bank West Client - Treaty 2,773,887 1.79 505234 JP Morgan Chase Bank 385635 2,764,400 1.78 RBC ISB S/A DUB NON 1,964,300 1.27 RESIDENT/TREATY RATE UCITS- CLIENTS ACCOUNT Existence of Controlling Shareholders - (excluding parent company) Existence of Parent Company None Special note for description of major shareholders Updated 1 Major shareholders are as of September 30, 2021. 2 The Company held 9,945,645 shares of treasury stock as of September 30, 2021, which is not included in the list of major shareholders. 3 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. and its six joint holders submitted a report of large shareholdings(Share This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 