Hamamatsu Photonics K K : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2023 [194 KB

Note: Revision of the forecasts for consolidated financial results most recently announced: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending Sep. 30, 2023 (From Oct. 1, 2022 through Sep. 30, 2023)

Note: Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 (From Oct. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022)

Presentation will be held to explain the financial statements: None

Supplementary materials to the financial statements have been prepared: None

Number of treasury shares at end of period As of Dec. 31, 2022: 10,214,410 shares As of Sep. 30, 2022: 10,214,389 shares

Changes other than those in (a) above: None

Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and changes in presentation due to revisions

Changes in consolidated subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation): None

1. Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Performance for the First Quarter of This Fiscal Year

(1) Operating Results

During the first quarter of this fiscal year (three months ended December 31, 2022), Japan's economy continued to face an uncertain outlook, despite signs of a recovery in corporate earnings and capital investment in some sectors, due to such factors as the disruptions in the supply of materials and parts, the rising raw material prices affected by the Ukraine situation, and unstable exchange rate fluctuations, uncertain elements remaining unresolved, and in overseas economies, monetary tightening and China's zero-COVID policy have led to signs of economic deceleration mainly in developed countries.

Given these circumstances, in addition to continuously taking measures to prevent infections of COVID-19 and bearing in mind our contributions to a sustainable society, our Group strove to secure net sales and earnings by developing products in response to market requirements and enhancing research and development leveraging the proprietary photonics technologies.

As a result, we closed the first quarter with net sales of JPY 55,163 million, up by JPY 8,135 million (17.3%) compared with the same period one year ago. From an earnings perspective, operating profit was JPY 15,507 million, up by JPY 4,322 million (38.6%), ordinary profit was JPY 15,697 million, up by JPY 4,136 million (35.8%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 11,320 million, up by JPY 2,723 million (31.7%) from the same period one year ago.

Operating results by segment are as follows:

(Electron Tube)

Regarding photomultiplier tubes (PMT), imaging devices and light sources, while sales of Stealth Dicing Engine for high-speed,high-quality silicon wafer dicing decreased, and sales for academic applications such as high-energy physics experiments also decreased, sales of microfocus X-ray sources for non-destructive testing devices in the industrial field increased, as did sales of light sources for semiconductor fabrication and inspection equipment.

As a result, the Electron Tube business closed the first quarter with net sales of JPY 21,497 million, up by 14.7%, and operating profit of JPY 9,038 million, up by 24.9% from the same period one year ago. (Opto-semiconductor)

In opto-semiconductor devices, sales of image sensors for semiconductor fabrication and inspection equipment increased in the industrial field. In addition, in the medical field, sales of silicon photodiodes for X- ray CT increased in response to continued growth in demand in Japan and overseas, and sales of flat panel sensors for dental use also increased, mainly in Asia.

As a result, net sales in the Opto-semiconductor business were JPY 24,844 million, up by 11.1%, and operating profit was JPY 9,312 million, up by 18.1% from the same period one year ago.

(Imaging and Measurement Instruments)

In image processing and measurement systems, sales of X-ray TDI cameras for the testing of servers and automotive circuit boards increased. In addition, sales of failure analysis systems for semiconductor devices also increased, mainly in Japan and Asia.

As a result, net sales for the Imaging and Measurement Instruments business were JPY 7,276 million, up by 55.1%, and operating profit was JPY 2,259 million, up by 181.6% from the same period one year ago. (Other)

Sales from other operations include the semiconductor laser business, hotel operations run by Iwata Grand Hotel Inc., a subsidiary, and business relating to the unique products of Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc., which is also a subsidiary.

In our other businesses, net sales were JPY 1,544 million, up by 25.3%, and operating loss was JPY 4 million, compared with an operating profit of JPY 211 million in the same period one year ago.

-1-