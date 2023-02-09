Hamamatsu Photonics K K : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2023 [194 KB

Advanced search
    6965   JP3771800004

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.

(6965)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
6990.00 JPY   -0.99%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

February 9, 2023

Company name: Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code: 6965

URL: https://www.hamamatsu.com/jp/en.html

Representative: Tadashi Maruno, Representative Director and President, Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Kazuhiko Mori, Director, Senior Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Accounting and General

Manager of Accounting Div. (Phone: +81-53-452-2141)

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: February 10, 2023

Scheduled date to begin dividend payments: -

Supplementary materials to the financial statements have been prepared: None

Presentation will be held to explain the financial statements: None

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 (From Oct. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Note: Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners

of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

55,163

17.3

15,507

38.6

15,697

35.8

11,320

31.7

Dec. 31, 2022

Three months ended

47,028

29.1

11,185

115.7

11,561

130.1

8,596

118.6

Dec. 31, 2021

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2022: 7,996 million yen [(16.7)%]

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 9,600 million yen [140.7%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

73.11

-

Dec. 31, 2022

Three months ended

55.52

-

Dec. 31, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Dec. 31, 2022

370,588

283,695

76.2

As of Sep. 30, 2022

366,177

281,904

76.6

For reference: Equity

As of Dec. 31, 2022: 282,304 million yen

As of Sep. 30, 2022: 280,563 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

(Base date)

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

32.00

-

Sep. 30, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

Sep. 30, 2023

Fiscal year ending

38.00

-

Sep. 30, 2023

(Forecast)

End of FY

Yen 40.00

38.00

Full FY

Yen 72.00

76.00

Note: Revision of the forecasts for dividends most recently announced: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending Sep. 30, 2023 (From Oct. 1, 2022 through Sep. 30, 2023)

Note: Percentage figures represent changes from the same period ofthe previous year.

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

115,300

14.7

30,200

7.5

30,500

6.5

22,200

4.0

143.38

Mar. 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

236,200

13.1

58,500

2.7

59,200

0.5

42,400

2.7

273.83

Sep. 30, 2023

Note: Revision of the forecasts for consolidated financial results most recently announced: No

4. Others

  1. Changes in consolidated subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and changes in presentation due to revisions
  1. Changes in accounting principles accompanying revisions in accounting standards: None
  2. Changes other than those in (a) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Changes in presentation due to revisions: None
  1. Number of shares issued
  1. Number of shares issued at end of period including treasury shares As of Dec. 31, 2022: 165,052,729 shares
    As of Sep. 30, 2022: 165,052,729 shares
  2. Number of treasury shares at end of period As of Dec. 31, 2022: 10,214,410 shares As of Sep. 30, 2022: 10,214,389 shares
  3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period Three months ended Dec. 31, 2022: 154,838,326 shares Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 154,827,591 shares

1. Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Performance for the First Quarter of This Fiscal Year

(1) Operating Results

During the first quarter of this fiscal year (three months ended December 31, 2022), Japan's economy continued to face an uncertain outlook, despite signs of a recovery in corporate earnings and capital investment in some sectors, due to such factors as the disruptions in the supply of materials and parts, the rising raw material prices affected by the Ukraine situation, and unstable exchange rate fluctuations, uncertain elements remaining unresolved, and in overseas economies, monetary tightening and China's zero-COVID policy have led to signs of economic deceleration mainly in developed countries.

Given these circumstances, in addition to continuously taking measures to prevent infections of COVID-19 and bearing in mind our contributions to a sustainable society, our Group strove to secure net sales and earnings by developing products in response to market requirements and enhancing research and development leveraging the proprietary photonics technologies.

As a result, we closed the first quarter with net sales of JPY 55,163 million, up by JPY 8,135 million (17.3%) compared with the same period one year ago. From an earnings perspective, operating profit was JPY 15,507 million, up by JPY 4,322 million (38.6%), ordinary profit was JPY 15,697 million, up by JPY 4,136 million (35.8%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 11,320 million, up by JPY 2,723 million (31.7%) from the same period one year ago.

Operating results by segment are as follows:

(Electron Tube)

Regarding photomultiplier tubes (PMT), imaging devices and light sources, while sales of Stealth Dicing Engine for high-speed,high-quality silicon wafer dicing decreased, and sales for academic applications such as high-energy physics experiments also decreased, sales of microfocus X-ray sources for non-destructive testing devices in the industrial field increased, as did sales of light sources for semiconductor fabrication and inspection equipment.

As a result, the Electron Tube business closed the first quarter with net sales of JPY 21,497 million, up by 14.7%, and operating profit of JPY 9,038 million, up by 24.9% from the same period one year ago. (Opto-semiconductor)

In opto-semiconductor devices, sales of image sensors for semiconductor fabrication and inspection equipment increased in the industrial field. In addition, in the medical field, sales of silicon photodiodes for X- ray CT increased in response to continued growth in demand in Japan and overseas, and sales of flat panel sensors for dental use also increased, mainly in Asia.

As a result, net sales in the Opto-semiconductor business were JPY 24,844 million, up by 11.1%, and operating profit was JPY 9,312 million, up by 18.1% from the same period one year ago.

(Imaging and Measurement Instruments)

In image processing and measurement systems, sales of X-ray TDI cameras for the testing of servers and automotive circuit boards increased. In addition, sales of failure analysis systems for semiconductor devices also increased, mainly in Japan and Asia.

As a result, net sales for the Imaging and Measurement Instruments business were JPY 7,276 million, up by 55.1%, and operating profit was JPY 2,259 million, up by 181.6% from the same period one year ago. (Other)

Sales from other operations include the semiconductor laser business, hotel operations run by Iwata Grand Hotel Inc., a subsidiary, and business relating to the unique products of Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc., which is also a subsidiary.

In our other businesses, net sales were JPY 1,544 million, up by 25.3%, and operating loss was JPY 4 million, compared with an operating profit of JPY 211 million in the same period one year ago.

(2) Financial Conditions

Current assets decreased by JPY 649 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, despite an increase in inventories of JPY 7,818 million, mainly reflecting decreases in cash and deposits of JPY 5,578 million and accounts receivable - other under other current assets of JPY 3,612 million.

Non-current assets increased by JPY 5,060 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly reflecting an increase in construction in progress of JPY 6,363 million.

As a result, total assets at the end of the first quarter were JPY 370,588 million, up by JPY 4,411 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Current liabilities increased by JPY 2,226 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts payable - trade of JPY 3,628 million.

Non-current liabilities increased by JPY 394 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in forward exchange contracts (Non-current liabilities, Other) of JPY 518 million.

As a result, total liabilities at the end of the first quarter were JPY 86,893 million, up by JPY 2,620 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Net assets at the end of the first quarter were JPY 283,695 million, up by JPY 1,790 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly reflecting an increase in retained earnings of JPY 5,115 million as a result of reporting profit attributable to owners of parent, despite a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment of JPY 3,465 million.

(3) Projection for the Year

There is no change to the forecast of consolidated financial results for the first six months ending March 31, 2023 and for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, released on November 11, 2022.

We assume the yen/US dollar exchange rate will be JPY 130, the yen/Euro exchange rate will be JPY 135 and the yen/RMB exchange rate will be JPY 19.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Japanese Yen)

As of

As of

Sep. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

125,999

120,421

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

49,751

51,117

Securities

2,316

2,123

Merchandise and finished goods

11,458

13,763

Work in process

31,920

35,994

Raw materials and supplies

15,698

17,137

Other

9,120

5,054

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(227)

(223)

Total current assets

246,038

245,388

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

47,925

46,833

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

11,958

11,502

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

5,345

5,528

Land

17,516

17,490

Leased assets, net

243

218

Right-of-use assets, net

743

712

Construction in progress

11,466

17,830

Total property, plant and equipment

95,200

100,115

Intangible assets

Customer relationships

1,873

1,631

Other

3,486

3,264

Total intangible assets

5,359

4,895

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,711

3,953

Deferred tax assets

12,913

13,237

Other

2,973

3,017

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(19)

(19)

Total investments and other assets

19,579

20,188

Total non-current assets

120,139

125,200

Total assets

366,177

370,588

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamamatsu Photonics KK published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
