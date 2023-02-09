Hamamatsu Photonics K K : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2023 [194 KB

Representative: Tadashi Maruno, Representative Director and President, Chief Executive Officer
Contact: Kazuhiko Mori, Director, Senior Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Accounting and General
Manager of Accounting Div. (Phone: +81-53-452-2141)
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: February 10, 2023
Scheduled date to begin dividend payments: -
Supplementary materials to the financial statements have been prepared: None
Presentation will be held to explain the financial statements: None
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 (From Oct. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Note: Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners
of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
55,163
17.3
15,507
38.6
15,697
35.8
11,320
31.7
Dec. 31, 2022
Three months ended
47,028
29.1
11,185
115.7
11,561
130.1
8,596
118.6
Dec. 31, 2021
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended Dec. 31, 2022: 7,996 million yen [(16.7)%]
Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 9,600 million yen [140.7%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
73.11
-
Dec. 31, 2022
Three months ended
55.52
-
Dec. 31, 2021
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of Dec. 31, 2022
370,588
283,695
76.2
As of Sep. 30, 2022
366,177
281,904
76.6
For reference: Equity
As of Dec. 31, 2022: 282,304 million yen
As of Sep. 30, 2022: 280,563 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Base date)
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
32.00
-
Sep. 30, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
Sep. 30, 2023
Fiscal year ending
38.00
-
Sep. 30, 2023
(Forecast)
End of FY
Yen 40.00
38.00
Full FY
Yen 72.00
76.00
Note: Revision of the forecasts for dividends most recently announced: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending Sep. 30, 2023 (From Oct. 1, 2022 through Sep. 30, 2023)
Note: Percentage figures represent changes from the same period ofthe previous year.
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
115,300
14.7
30,200
7.5
30,500
6.5
22,200
4.0
143.38
Mar. 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
236,200
13.1
58,500
2.7
59,200
0.5
42,400
2.7
273.83
Sep. 30, 2023
Note: Revision of the forecasts for consolidated financial results most recently announced: No
4. Others
Changes in consolidated subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and changes in presentation due to revisions
Changes in accounting principles accompanying revisions in accounting standards: None
Changes other than those in (a) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Changes in presentation due to revisions: None
Number of shares issued
Number of shares issued at end of period including treasury shares As of Dec. 31, 2022: 165,052,729 shares
As of Sep. 30, 2022: 165,052,729 shares
Number of treasury shares at end of period As of Dec. 31, 2022: 10,214,410 shares As of Sep. 30, 2022: 10,214,389 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period Three months ended Dec. 31, 2022: 154,838,326 shares Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 154,827,591 shares
1. Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Performance for the First Quarter of This Fiscal Year
(1) Operating Results
During the first quarter of this fiscal year (three months ended December 31, 2022), Japan's economy continued to face an uncertain outlook, despite signs of a recovery in corporate earnings and capital investment in some sectors, due to such factors as the disruptions in the supply of materials and parts, the rising raw material prices affected by the Ukraine situation, and unstable exchange rate fluctuations, uncertain elements remaining unresolved, and in overseas economies, monetary tightening and China's zero-COVID policy have led to signs of economic deceleration mainly in developed countries.
Given these circumstances, in addition to continuously taking measures to prevent infections of COVID-19 and bearing in mind our contributions to a sustainable society, our Group strove to secure net sales and earnings by developing products in response to market requirements and enhancing research and development leveraging the proprietary photonics technologies.
As a result, we closed the first quarter with net sales of JPY 55,163 million, up by JPY 8,135 million (17.3%) compared with the same period one year ago. From an earnings perspective, operating profit was JPY 15,507 million, up by JPY 4,322 million (38.6%), ordinary profit was JPY 15,697 million, up by JPY 4,136 million (35.8%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 11,320 million, up by JPY 2,723 million (31.7%) from the same period one year ago.
Operating results by segment are as follows:
(Electron Tube)
Regarding photomultiplier tubes (PMT), imaging devices and light sources, while sales of Stealth Dicing Engine for high-speed,high-quality silicon wafer dicing decreased, and sales for academic applications such as high-energy physics experiments also decreased, sales of microfocus X-ray sources for non-destructive testing devices in the industrial field increased, as did sales of light sources for semiconductor fabrication and inspection equipment.
As a result, the Electron Tube business closed the first quarter with net sales of JPY 21,497 million, up by 14.7%, and operating profit of JPY 9,038 million, up by 24.9% from the same period one year ago. (Opto-semiconductor)
In opto-semiconductor devices, sales of image sensors for semiconductor fabrication and inspection equipment increased in the industrial field. In addition, in the medical field, sales of silicon photodiodes for X- ray CT increased in response to continued growth in demand in Japan and overseas, and sales of flat panel sensors for dental use also increased, mainly in Asia.
As a result, net sales in the Opto-semiconductor business were JPY 24,844 million, up by 11.1%, and operating profit was JPY 9,312 million, up by 18.1% from the same period one year ago.
(Imaging and Measurement Instruments)
In image processing and measurement systems, sales of X-ray TDI cameras for the testing of servers and automotive circuit boards increased. In addition, sales of failure analysis systems for semiconductor devices also increased, mainly in Japan and Asia.
As a result, net sales for the Imaging and Measurement Instruments business were JPY 7,276 million, up by 55.1%, and operating profit was JPY 2,259 million, up by 181.6% from the same period one year ago. (Other)
Sales from other operations include the semiconductor laser business, hotel operations run by Iwata Grand Hotel Inc., a subsidiary, and business relating to the unique products of Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc., which is also a subsidiary.
In our other businesses, net sales were JPY 1,544 million, up by 25.3%, and operating loss was JPY 4 million, compared with an operating profit of JPY 211 million in the same period one year ago.
-1-
(2) Financial Conditions
Current assets decreased by JPY 649 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, despite an increase in inventories of JPY 7,818 million, mainly reflecting decreases in cash and deposits of JPY 5,578 million and accounts receivable - other under other current assets of JPY 3,612 million.
Non-current assets increased by JPY 5,060 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly reflecting an increase in construction in progress of JPY 6,363 million.
As a result, total assets at the end of the first quarter were JPY 370,588 million, up by JPY 4,411 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Current liabilities increased by JPY 2,226 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts payable - trade of JPY 3,628 million.
Non-current liabilities increased by JPY 394 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in forward exchange contracts (Non-current liabilities, Other) of JPY 518 million.
As a result, total liabilities at the end of the first quarter were JPY 86,893 million, up by JPY 2,620 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Net assets at the end of the first quarter were JPY 283,695 million, up by JPY 1,790 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly reflecting an increase in retained earnings of JPY 5,115 million as a result of reporting profit attributable to owners of parent, despite a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment of JPY 3,465 million.
(3) Projection for the Year
There is no change to the forecast of consolidated financial results for the first six months ending March 31, 2023 and for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, released on November 11, 2022.
We assume the yen/US dollar exchange rate will be JPY 130, the yen/Euro exchange rate will be JPY 135 and the yen/RMB exchange rate will be JPY 19.
-2-
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Japanese Yen)
As of
As of
Sep. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
125,999
120,421
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
49,751
51,117
Securities
2,316
2,123
Merchandise and finished goods
11,458
13,763
Work in process
31,920
35,994
Raw materials and supplies
15,698
17,137
Other
9,120
5,054
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(227)
(223)
Total current assets
246,038
245,388
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
47,925
46,833
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
11,958
11,502
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
5,345
5,528
Land
17,516
17,490
Leased assets, net
243
218
Right-of-use assets, net
743
712
Construction in progress
11,466
17,830
Total property, plant and equipment
95,200
100,115
Intangible assets
Customer relationships
1,873
1,631
Other
3,486
3,264
Total intangible assets
5,359
4,895
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,711
3,953
Deferred tax assets
12,913
13,237
Other
2,973
3,017
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(19)
(19)
Total investments and other assets
19,579
20,188
Total non-current assets
120,139
125,200
Total assets
366,177
370,588
-3-
