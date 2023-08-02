External View of Building No. 11 at our Toyooka factory

Hamamatsu Photonics has been constructing a new factory Building No. 11 at its Toyooka factory site (Shimokanzo, Iwata City, Japan) to handle expanding sales of microfocus X-ray sources (MFX) and other electron tube products. Hamamatsu Photonics now announces the completion of this new factory building that will start operations in August of this year.

The completion ceremony for this new factory building is scheduled for Friday, August 4th.