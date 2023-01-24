Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has developed a new spectrometer with ultra-high dynamic range

By leveraging our unique opto-semiconductor design technology and software technology, we have succeeded in developing a new spectrometer having an extremely high dynamic range* of 2,500,000 to 1 in the spectral range from 200 nm to 900 nm that allows simultaneous measurement of both strong and weak signals. This high dynamic range spectrometer called "OPAL-Luxe C16736-01" is the top-end model among our spectrometer lineup.

Incorporating the OPAL-Luxe into component analyzers that utilize light absorption properties of substances in the ultraviolet to near-infrared region, it will allow simultaneous analysis of the various components within a sample. This includes components in large quantities absorbing large amounts of light and components in small quantities absorbing small amounts of light. This increases component analysis efficiency in the quality control of chemicals by detecting the trace amounts of impurities in substances without having to repeat measurements. The OPAL-Luxe will also help make further progress in plasma application research since it can analyze plasma emissions with high accuracy.

We will start accepting orders of the OPAL-Luxe from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, for analytical instrument manufacturers, universities, and research institutes. We will also have the OPAL-Luxe on exhibit at the "SPIE Photonics West 2023" which is an international conference on photonics and related technologies held in San Francisco, California, USA from Tuesday, January 31 to Thursday, February 2.

* Dynamic range is the range of identifiable light intensity and is expressed as the ratio of the maximum to the minimum intensity. The larger the ratio, the better the accuracy of high-intensity and low-intensity light measurements.



This product name might be changed in China and Korea.