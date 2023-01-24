Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6965   JP3771800004

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.

(6965)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56:54 2023-01-24 pm EST
7070.00 JPY   +1.29%
01/24Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has developed a new spectrometer with ultra-high dynamic range
PU
01/19Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has developed a subminiature, low-cost, high sensitivity and fast-response detector with built-in preamplifier
PU
01/19Hamamatsu Photonics K K : New improved diffuse reflection light source, optimized for real-time component analysis of food, pharmaceutical and plastic products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has developed a new spectrometer with ultra-high dynamic range

01/24/2023 | 11:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hamamatsu Photonics has developed a new spectrometer with ultra-high dynamic range
2023/01/24
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

By leveraging our unique opto-semiconductor design technology and software technology, we have succeeded in developing a new spectrometer having an extremely high dynamic range* of 2,500,000 to 1 in the spectral range from 200 nm to 900 nm that allows simultaneous measurement of both strong and weak signals. This high dynamic range spectrometer called "OPAL-Luxe C16736-01" is the top-end model among our spectrometer lineup.

Incorporating the OPAL-Luxe into component analyzers that utilize light absorption properties of substances in the ultraviolet to near-infrared region, it will allow simultaneous analysis of the various components within a sample. This includes components in large quantities absorbing large amounts of light and components in small quantities absorbing small amounts of light. This increases component analysis efficiency in the quality control of chemicals by detecting the trace amounts of impurities in substances without having to repeat measurements. The OPAL-Luxe will also help make further progress in plasma application research since it can analyze plasma emissions with high accuracy.

We will start accepting orders of the OPAL-Luxe from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, for analytical instrument manufacturers, universities, and research institutes. We will also have the OPAL-Luxe on exhibit at the "SPIE Photonics West 2023" which is an international conference on photonics and related technologies held in San Francisco, California, USA from Tuesday, January 31 to Thursday, February 2.

* Dynamic range is the range of identifiable light intensity and is expressed as the ratio of the maximum to the minimum intensity. The larger the ratio, the better the accuracy of high-intensity and low-intensity light measurements.

This product name might be changed in China and Korea.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hamamatsu Photonics KK published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
01/24Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has developed a new spectrometer with ultra-high dynamic range
PU
01/19Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has developed a subminiature, low-cost, high sensitivity and fas..
PU
01/19Hamamatsu Photonics K K : New improved diffuse reflection light source, optimized for real..
PU
01/12Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has succeeded in producing laser pulses with energy of 100J at a..
PU
2022Jefferies Adjusts Hamamatsu Photonics' Price Target to 9,500 Yen From 9,000 Yen, Keeps ..
MT
2022Hamamatsu Photonics K K : A new brain PET scanner with motion correction is now on the sce..
PU
2022Hamamatsu Photonics K K : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2022 [..
PU
2022Hamamatsu Photonics K K : Indica Labs and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Announce Collaboration ..
PU
2022Indica Labs and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Announce Collaboration to Provide Optimized In..
CI
2022Hamamatsu Photonics K K : has developed an APD array integrated with a self-bias generator..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 236 B 1 818 M 1 818 M
Net income 2023 43 553 M 335 M 335 M
Net cash 2023 122 B 937 M 937 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 1 081 B 8 320 M 8 320 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 491
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
Duration : Period :
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6 980,00 JPY
Average target price 8 366,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Hiruma President & Representative Director
Kenji Yoshida Director & General Manager-Administration
Kashiko Kodate Independent Outside Director
Ken Koibuchi Independent Outside Director
Kazue Kurihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.8.07%8 096
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.83%472 340
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 277
BROADCOM INC.4.02%243 055
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%161 702
QUALCOMM, INC.18.88%146 885