Hamashbir 365 Ltd reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was ILS 229.01 million compared to ILS 233.6 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 2.77 million compared to ILS 9.21 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.02 compared to ILS 0.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.02 compared to ILS 0.05 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was ILS 446.65 million compared to ILS 434.14 million a year ago. Net loss was ILS 2.12 million compared to net income of ILS 6.35 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.01 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of ILS 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.01 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of ILS 0.04 a year ago.
Hamashbir 365 Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 01:37 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023