Hamashbir 365 Ltd, formerly Hamashbir 365 Holdings Ltd is an Israel-based holding company engaged primarily in the retail sector. The Company is active in 2 segments: Retail Activity in Department Stores, and Management of the Customer Clubs, with some of the activities carried through the Company's subsidiaries. In the Retail Activity in Department Stores the Company provides a range of products through the Mishvir stores, in the Mishvir network. In the Management of the Customer Clubs segment the Company engages in the management of customer clubs in collaboration with various bodies. In addition, as part of this segment, the Company is also responsible for the provision of corporate catering solutions through its subsidiary 365 Technologies, which operates a technological platform that enables this form of activity. The Company is active mainly in the domestic market.

Sector Department Stores