EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.03.2024 / 13:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/unsere-finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/

06.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1852911  06.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852911&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a