EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/unsere-finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/
06.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1852911 06.03.2024 CET/CEST