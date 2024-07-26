EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



26.07.2024 / 10:19 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address: https://www.hamborner.de/unsere-finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address: https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/



