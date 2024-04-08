Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2024 / 14:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: CMB Beteiligungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Claus-Matthias
Last name(s): Böge
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000DDZ56Z9

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of discount certificate

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.04 EUR 18120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.0400 EUR 18120.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

90881  08.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875579&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a