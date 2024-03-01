Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2024 / 10:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.30 EUR 12600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.3000 EUR 12600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Quotrix/EDO
MIC: XQTX


Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
