HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
May 16, 2024 at 07:06 am EDT
16.05.2024 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
HAMBORNER REIT AG
Street:
Goethestraße 45
Postal code:
47166
City:
Duisburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 May 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
5.05 %
1.001 %
6.05 %
81343348
Previous notification
4.59 %
1.30 %
5.89 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2333
0
4107467
0 %
5.05 %
Total
4107467
5.05 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall)
N/A
N/A
814083
1.001 %
Total
814083
1.001 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
-
0
0 %
Total
0
0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
Hamborner Reit AG is a Germany-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company consists of real estate properties in cities across Germany. The Company focuses on retail space, as well as on specialist stores and office and medical centers. The Company owns real estate in Aachen, Augsburg, Bad Homburg, Bayreuth, Berlin, Bremen, Brunnthal, Celle, Ditzingen, Dortmund, Duisburg, Erlangen, Frankfurt am Main, Freiburg, Freital, Fuerth, Geldern, Giessen, Guetersloh, Hamburg, Herford, Hilden, Ingolstadt, Kaiserlautern, Kalsruhe, Kassel, Koblenz, Krefeld, Cologne, Langenfeld, Leipzig, Lemgo, Leverkusen, Luebeck, Luedenscheid, Lueneburg, Meppen, Minden, Mosbach, Munich, Muenster Neuwied, Oberhause, Offenburg and Oldenburg, among others.