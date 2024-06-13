EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Supervisory Board resolves to extend contract with COO/CIO Sarah Verheyen



13.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Duisburg, 13 June 2024 – The Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG has extended the employment contract of Management Board member Sarah Verheyen, originally due to end on 30 September 2025, early and resolved to reappoint her for another five years with effect from 1 October 2024.

Sarah Verheyen has been a member of the company’s Management Board since 1 October 2022, with particular responsibility for operating activities, transaction business and topics relating to transformation, digitalisation and sustainability.

After a long-term extension of the employment contract with Management Board member Niclas Karoff was resolved in March 2023 already, the Supervisory Board is now ensuring further consistency and planning security in the company management with the re-appointment of Sarah Verheyen.

“We are delighted to be able to continue our cooperation with Sarah Verheyen in the long term. In a difficult environment for the general economy and for our sector, she has succeeded in further developing the company both at operating level and in the areas of digitalisation and sustainability. With strong commitment and innovative approaches, she has already achieved significant progress in her time in office so far that will serve as a basis for the company’s successful future,” comments Dr Andreas Mattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG.

“By extending her appointment, we are ensuring stability and continuity for HAMBORNER REIT AG while also taking account of the positive development that our company has achieved in the recent past under the leadership of Niclas Karoff and Sarah Verheyen,” adds Dr Mattner.

“I am grateful for the Supervisory Board’s trust and for the good cooperation with my colleague Niclas Karoff. Together with the HAMBORNER team, I want to continue along the path we have taken and establish the company as a modern, innovative and future-oriented property company,” says Sarah Verheyen.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites of major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

