Company Presentation

June 2024

Office property Ingolstadt

  1. HAMBORNER at a glance
  2. Portfolio Overview
  3. Asset/Property Management
  4. Financials
  5. Sustainability/ESG
  6. Appendix

Bürogebäude Ratingen

HAMBORNER

at a glance

Office property 'Nu-Office' Munich

Company profile

History

1953 Foundation of HAMBORNER

Listing on stock exchange

1954

Clear focus on commercial properties 2009- Conversion into a G-REIT

2010

Inclusion in German SDAX & EPRA-Index

2011-

2012

Further growth based on revised corporate strategy

2020

Portfolio Data (as of 31 March 2024)

Portfolio volume

€1,471m

Number of assets

67

WALT

6.3 years

Occupancy rate (EPRA)

97.0%

1 Based on mid-point of current FFO guidance range for full-year 2024 and share price as of 31 March 2024

Company profile

  • Public commercial property company
  • Profitable and diversified German-wide property portfolio
  • Two-pillarportfolio structure with focus on food-anchored retail and office properties
  • Stable and predictable cash flows
  • Strong focus on ESG and future topics
  • Lean and efficient corporate structure
  • Strong internal asset and property management
  • Sustainable and attractive dividend policy

Key Financials (as of 31 March 2024)

FFO yield 2024e1

9.3%

NAV per share

€10.19

REIT equity ratio

56.1%

LTV

42.6%

HAMBORNER at a glance | 4

The HAMBORNER Share

The HAMBORNER Share

Shareholder structure

Current share price

€6.55 (as of 31 March 2024)

Market capitalisation

€532.8m (as of 31 March 2024)

12.20% RAG Foundation

WKN/ISIN

A3H233 / DE000A3H2333

81,343,348

6.18% BlackRock

Ticker symbol

HABA

shares

Class of shares

Registered Share

81,62% Free float

Exchange segment

Prime Standard

Indices

SDAX, EPRA, RX REIT

Trading Volume

Dividend per Share and Dividend Yield

176

185

170

0.47

0.47

0.47

0.47

0.48

1

0.43

0.45

0.46

10

146

0.42

140

134

138

0.40

9

121

122

0

8

96

7

0

7.0

7.0

6

5.5

5.2

5

0

4.9

4.8

4.6

4.8

4.7

4

4.4

3

0

2

1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

0

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Ø number of shares per day in thousand

Dividend per share in €

Dividend yield in %

HAMBORNER at a glance | 5

Portfolio Overview

Office property Münster

Portfolio Strategy - Target Structure

Retail Portfolio

Office Portfolio

10-20%

Manage-to-core properties

10-20%

Manage-to-core properties with

with value-add potential

value-add potential

80-90%

Maintaining/extension of core

80-90%

Maintaining/extension of core

retail portfolio with focus on

office portfolio

local supply

Portfolio value

Portfolio value

  • Two-pillarportfolio structure with focus on food-anchored retail and office assets with core characteristics
  • Gradual addition of selected manage-to-core properties with value-add potential
  • Continuous asset rotation as part of active portfolio management approach

Portfolio Overview

| 7

Portfolio Management Approach

Asset classes

Risk profile

Lot size

Portfolio management approach

  • Retail
  • Office
  • Core
  • Manage-to-core
  • > €10m (retail)
  • > €20m (office)
  • Focus on core investments
  • Addition of selected manage-to-coreproperties with larger asset management need (refurbishment, reletting, repositioning etc.)
  • Realization of value potential within existing portfolio (incl. selective development activity)
  • If applicable, participation in investment partnerships (co-investments, joint ventures)
  • Active portfolio management approach ('buy-hold-sell')
  • Constant portfolio streamlining in line with strategic parameters
  • Consideration/Linking of performance indicators from capital market and property perspective
  • Investments following defined sustainability strategy

Portfolio Overview

| 8

Geographical Portfolio Structure

Geographical Focus (Metropolitan Regions in Germany)

Portfolio by Metropolitan Regions (as of 31 March 2024; in % of portfolio value)

Metropolitan Region

Share of portfolio volume

8

10

9

3

1

11

2

4

6

5

7

Retail

Office

Metropolitan Region

  1. Rhine-Ruhr
  2. Frankfurt Rhine-Main
  3. Berlin-Brandenburg
  4. Nuremberg
  5. Stuttgart
  6. Rhine-Neckar

7Munich

  1. Hamburg
  2. Hannover-Brunswick-Göttingen-Wolfsburg
  1. Northwest
  2. Middle Germany Outside metropolitan region

21.4%

12.8%

9.4%

8.2%

5.9%

5.2%

5.1%

3.2%

2.7%

1.6%

0.9%

23.6%

Retail Office

Portfolio Overview

| 9

Portfolio development

2.000

50

Portfolio value and average property value

Comments

1,625

1,609

Continuous value-adding portfolio growth

1,589

1,604

40

since conversion into a G-REIT in 2010

1,517

1,471

1,471

Average annual growth rate of 10.7%

1.500

1,363

over the last 10 years

30

Average property value of €22.0m allows

1,115

cost-effective portfolio and asset

management

1.000

900

Operating cost ratio at 9.3% in Q1 2024

24.4

23.6

717

22.0

22.0

20

Combination of two-pillar portfolio strategy

20.3

19.5

19.4

and investment focus on metropolitan regions

18.4

forms the basis for future value-adding growth

16.2

500

13.0

10

10.5

0

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Portfolio value in €m

Ø property value in €m

Portfolio Overview | 10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hamborner Reit AG published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 08:33:07 UTC.