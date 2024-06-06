Hamborner Reit AG is a Germany-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company consists of real estate properties in cities across Germany. The Company focuses on retail space, as well as on specialist stores and office and medical centers. The Company owns real estate in Aachen, Augsburg, Bad Homburg, Bayreuth, Berlin, Bremen, Brunnthal, Celle, Ditzingen, Dortmund, Duisburg, Erlangen, Frankfurt am Main, Freiburg, Freital, Fuerth, Geldern, Giessen, Guetersloh, Hamburg, Herford, Hilden, Ingolstadt, Kaiserlautern, Kalsruhe, Kassel, Koblenz, Krefeld, Cologne, Langenfeld, Leipzig, Lemgo, Leverkusen, Luebeck, Luedenscheid, Lueneburg, Meppen, Minden, Mosbach, Munich, Muenster Neuwied, Oberhause, Offenburg and Oldenburg, among others.

Sector Commercial REITs