Company Presentation
June 2024
Office property Ingolstadt
- HAMBORNER at a glance
- Portfolio Overview
- Asset/Property Management
- Financials
- Sustainability/ESG
- Appendix
Bürogebäude Ratingen
HAMBORNER
at a glance
Office property 'Nu-Office' Munich
Company profile
History
1953 Foundation of HAMBORNER
Listing on stock exchange
1954
Clear focus on commercial properties 2009- Conversion into a G-REIT
2010
Inclusion in German SDAX & EPRA-Index
2011-
2012
Further growth based on revised corporate strategy
2020
Portfolio Data (as of 31 March 2024)
Portfolio volume
€1,471m
Number of assets
67
WALT
6.3 years
Occupancy rate (EPRA)
97.0%
1 Based on mid-point of current FFO guidance range for full-year 2024 and share price as of 31 March 2024
Company profile
- Public commercial property company
- Profitable and diversified German-wide property portfolio
- Two-pillarportfolio structure with focus on food-anchored retail and office properties
- Stable and predictable cash flows
- Strong focus on ESG and future topics
- Lean and efficient corporate structure
- Strong internal asset and property management
- Sustainable and attractive dividend policy
Key Financials (as of 31 March 2024)
FFO yield 2024e1
9.3%
NAV per share
€10.19
REIT equity ratio
56.1%
LTV
42.6%
HAMBORNER at a glance | 4
The HAMBORNER Share
The HAMBORNER Share
Shareholder structure
Current share price
€6.55 (as of 31 March 2024)
Market capitalisation
€532.8m (as of 31 March 2024)
12.20% RAG Foundation
WKN/ISIN
A3H233 / DE000A3H2333
81,343,348
6.18% BlackRock
Ticker symbol
HABA
shares
Class of shares
Registered Share
81,62% Free float
Exchange segment
Prime Standard
Indices
SDAX, EPRA, RX REIT
Trading Volume
Dividend per Share and Dividend Yield
176
185
170
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.48
1
0.43
0.45
0.46
10
146
0.42
140
134
138
0.40
9
121
122
0
8
96
7
0
7.0
7.0
6
5.5
5.2
5
0
4.9
4.8
4.6
4.8
4.7
4
4.4
3
0
2
1
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
0
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Ø number of shares per day in thousand
Dividend per share in €
Dividend yield in %
HAMBORNER at a glance | 5
Portfolio Overview
Office property Münster
Portfolio Strategy - Target Structure
Retail Portfolio
Office Portfolio
10-20%
Manage-to-core properties
10-20%
Manage-to-core properties with
with value-add potential
value-add potential
80-90%
Maintaining/extension of core
80-90%
Maintaining/extension of core
retail portfolio with focus on
office portfolio
local supply
Portfolio value
Portfolio value
- Two-pillarportfolio structure with focus on food-anchored retail and office assets with core characteristics
- Gradual addition of selected manage-to-core properties with value-add potential
- Continuous asset rotation as part of active portfolio management approach
Portfolio Overview
| 7
Portfolio Management Approach
Asset classes
Risk profile
Lot size
Portfolio management approach
- Retail
- Office
- Core
- Manage-to-core
- > €10m (retail)
- > €20m (office)
- Focus on core investments
- Addition of selected manage-to-coreproperties with larger asset management need (refurbishment, reletting, repositioning etc.)
- Realization of value potential within existing portfolio (incl. selective development activity)
- If applicable, participation in investment partnerships (co-investments, joint ventures)
- Active portfolio management approach ('buy-hold-sell')
- Constant portfolio streamlining in line with strategic parameters
- Consideration/Linking of performance indicators from capital market and property perspective
- Investments following defined sustainability strategy
Portfolio Overview
| 8
Geographical Portfolio Structure
Geographical Focus (Metropolitan Regions in Germany)
Portfolio by Metropolitan Regions (as of 31 March 2024; in % of portfolio value)
Metropolitan Region
Share of portfolio volume
8
10
9
3
1
11
2
4
6
5
7
Retail
Office
Metropolitan Region
- Rhine-Ruhr
- Frankfurt Rhine-Main
- Berlin-Brandenburg
- Nuremberg
- Stuttgart
- Rhine-Neckar
7Munich
- Hamburg
- Hannover-Brunswick-Göttingen-Wolfsburg
- Northwest
- Middle Germany Outside metropolitan region
21.4%
12.8%
9.4%
8.2%
5.9%
5.2%
5.1%
3.2%
2.7%
1.6%
0.9%
23.6%
Retail Office
Portfolio Overview
| 9
Portfolio development
2.000
50
Portfolio value and average property value
Comments
1,625
1,609
▪ Continuous value-adding portfolio growth
1,589
1,604
40
since conversion into a G-REIT in 2010
1,517
1,471
1,471
▪
Average annual growth rate of 10.7%
1.500
1,363
over the last 10 years
30
▪ Average property value of €22.0m allows
1,115
cost-effective portfolio and asset
management
1.000
900
▪ Operating cost ratio at 9.3% in Q1 2024
24.4
23.6
717
22.0
22.0
20
▪
Combination of two-pillar portfolio strategy
20.3
19.5
19.4
and investment focus on metropolitan regions
18.4
forms the basis for future value-adding growth
16.2
500
13.0
10
10.5
0
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Portfolio value in €m
Ø property value in €m
Portfolio Overview | 10
