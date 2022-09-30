Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hamborner REIT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-09-28
6.780 EUR   +1.95%
05:03aDd : HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/23HAMBORNER REIT : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/16Hamborner Reit Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/30/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.09.2022 / 11:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Graebner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.200 EUR 69700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.2000 EUR 69700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78581  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HAMBORNER REIT AG
05:03aDd : HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/23HAMBORNER REIT : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/16Hamborner Reit Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/15Hamborner Reit Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/15Hamborner Reit Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/09Transcript : Hamborner REIT AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09HAMBORNER REIT : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/09Hamborner REIT AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
08/09Hamborner Reit Ag : Business performance in line with planning in first half-year – ..
EQ
08/09Hamborner REIT AG Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAMBORNER REIT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85,0 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
Net income 2022 14,4 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net Debt 2022 680 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 6,66%
Capitalization 552 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart HAMBORNER REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Hamborner REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBORNER REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,78 €
Average target price 11,47 €
Spread / Average Target 69,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niclas Karoff Chief Executive Officer
Hans Richard Schmitz Member-Management Board
Andreas Mattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG-32.32%539
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-42.09%29 178
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-20.54%14 572
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-26.65%11 182
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-29.44%9 098
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-14.02%6 923