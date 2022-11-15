Advanced search
    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-11-13
7.560 EUR    0.00%
DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Sarah Verheyen, buy

11/15/2022 | 09:39am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.11.2022 / 15:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sarah
Last name(s): Verheyen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.49 EUR 23593.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.4900 EUR 23593.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79301  15.11.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
09:39aDd : HAMBORNER REIT AG: Sarah Verheyen, buy
EQ
07:32aHamborner Reit Ag : Dr. Andreas Mattner, buy
PU
06:45aDd : HAMBORNER REIT AG: Dr. Andreas Mattner, buy
EQ
11/10HAMBORNER REIT : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
11/10Transcript : Hamborner REIT AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Hamborner Reit : Q3 statement / Q3 financial report 2022
PU
11/10HAMBORNER REIT AG continues business performance in line with planning in third quarter..
EQ
10/27HAMBORNER REIT AG expands sustainability management and publishes extended 2021/22 sust..
EQ
10/27Hamborner Reit : Sustainability Report 2021/2022
PU
10/21HAMBORNER REIT : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Financials
Sales 2022 85,0 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net income 2022 14,4 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 680 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 615 M 636 M 636 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 87,8%
Technical analysis trends HAMBORNER REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,56 €
Average target price 11,47 €
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niclas Karoff Chief Executive Officer
Hans Richard Schmitz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Andreas Mattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG-24.54%636
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-26.44%38 623
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-19.88%14 792
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-11.52%13 489
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.65%11 070
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.95%7 995