End-of-day quote Xetra
06:00:00 2023-06-27 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
6.570
EUR
+4.29%
-1.94%
-2.38%
DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Sarah Verheyen, buy
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.06.2023 / 16:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Sarah Last name(s): Verheyen 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3H2333
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 6.35 EUR 635.00 EUR 6.35 EUR 6350.00 EUR 6.35 EUR 5715.00 EUR 6.61 EUR 6610.00 EUR 6.62 EUR 5163.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 6.4745 EUR 24473.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG Goethestraße 45 47166 Duisburg Germany Internet: www.hamborner.de
End of News EQS News Service
84307 29.06.2023 CET/CEST
Date
Price
Change
Volume
2023-06-28
6.570 €
+4.29%
90,359
2023-06-27
6.300 €
-5.12%
236,036
2023-06-26
6.640 €
+0.30%
71,499
2023-06-23
6.620 €
-1.78%
49,769
2023-06-22
6.740 €
+0.60%
55,351
End-of-day quote Xetra
Xetra
- 06:00:00 2023-06-27 pm EDT
Hamborner Reit AG is a Germany-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company consists of real estate properties in cities across Germany. The Company focuses on retail space, as well as on specialist stores and office and medical centers. The Company owns real estate in Aachen, Augsburg, Bad Homburg, Bayreuth, Berlin, Bremen, Brunnthal, Celle, Ditzingen, Dortmund, Duisburg, Erlangen, Frankfurt am Main, Freiburg, Freital, Fuerth, Geldern, Giessen, Guetersloh, Hamburg, Herford, Hilden, Ingolstadt, Kaiserlautern, Kalsruhe, Kassel, Koblenz, Krefeld, Cologne, Langenfeld, Leipzig, Lemgo, Leverkusen, Luebeck, Luedenscheid, Lueneburg, Meppen, Minden, Mosbach, Munich, Muenster Neuwied, Oberhause, Offenburg and Oldenburg, among others.
Average target price
8.833EUR
Spread / Average Target
+34.45% Consensus