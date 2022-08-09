DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Business performance in line with planning in first half-year – Confirmation of forecast for full year 2022



09.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Business performance in line with planning in first half-year – Confirmation of forecast for full year 2022

Ongoing portfolio expansion and successful completion of short-term strategic disposal activities

Further improvement of portfolio quality and sharpening of property profile

First half-year again verifies high reliability and stability of business model

Rental income of €41.9 million (-2.4% YOY) and FFO of €24.2 million (-14.9% YOY)

Net asset value (NAV) per share at €11.91 (+8.1% YOY)

Higher WALT and consistently low vacancy rate

Confirmation/specification of forecast for full year 2022

KEY FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2022

Duisburg, 9 August 2022 – On a consistently difficult general economic landscape, HAMBORNER REIT AG has continued the positive business performance of the previous year as planned in the first half of 2022.

Despite the disposal of several properties in line with strategy over the past twelve months, rental income amounted to €41.9 million and was thus only 2.4% lower than the previous year’s level. The development in rental income was positively affected by contractually agreed rent adjustments as a result of the rise in inflation (index agreements).

Funds from operations (FFO) declined by 14.9% year-on-year to €24.2 million in the first six months. FFO per share was therefore €0.30. Besides the lower rental income, the decline was essentially due to higher expenses for planned maintenance, which partly resulted from the implementation of secondary use concepts at former REAL sites, and further technical investments originally planned for 2021. Furthermore, the lower result derives from high non-recurring other operating income in the same period of the previous year.

The company’s financial position remains very comfortable. The REIT equity ratio was at a consistently high 58.7% as at the end of the first half of the year. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 41.8%.

PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT

In conjunction with its ongoing portfolio expansion, two further high quality, large-sale retail properties with long-term leases in place – DIY stores in Freiburg and Kempten – were transferred to the company’s portfolio in the first half of 2022.

At the same time, the portfolio optimisation systematically continued with the disposal of two non-strategic retail properties. The company has therefore now disposed all high-street retail properties that were scheduled for a short-term sale and thus completed its associated sales activities. Despite the dynamic developments on the transaction markets, the selling prices of the 20 high-street assets disposed in total were 2.5% higher than the fair values recently determined.

Following the additions and disposals in the first half of the year, HAMBORNER had 67 properties with a total value of €1.640 billion as at 30 June 2022. Following the distribution of the dividend of €0.47 in May 2022, net asset value (NAV) per share declined by around 1.7% as against the end of 2021 at €11.91 (€12.11 as of 31 December 2021). By contrast, NAV per share significantly increased by 8.1% compared to 30 June 2021.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

The company continued its reliable and stable business performance in terms of its operating activities as well. During the first half of the year, it had a number of successes in its letting operations and agreed follow-on leases and renewals for around 44,000 m² of rental area. Among others, the company achieved long-term contract extensions with a number of well-known food retailers and further enhanced the attractiveness and future viability of retail locations.

Thanks to successful letting activities, the average remaining term of leases increased significantly year-on-year to 6.6 years, and the term within the retail portfolio is now 7.9 years (office portfolio: 5.0 years).

The occupancy rate was at a consistently high level of 97.6% as at 30 June 2022. Within the core portfolio, which currently accounts for around 96% of the total portfolio, the occupancy rate was even 98.6%.

OUTLOOK

The portfolio expansion and the completion of short-term strategic disposal activities enhanced the quality of the property portfolio once again and created the foundations for continuing the reliable revenue and income performance as well as for further value-adding growth.

Despite the mounting uncertainty in the face of geopolitical and economic developments, the company is standing by its recently published general assessments for the remainder of the year.

Given the currently dynamic inflation narrative, the company is anticipating additional indexation effects in the coming months, which will positively affect the further rent development.

Taking into account the most recent business developments, the company feels able to confirm its guidance for the year and further refine its forecast for revenue and income performance. HAMBORNER now assumes income from rents and leases of between €84 and €85 million for full financial year 2022 (previously: between €84 and €86 million). Funds from operations (FFO) are expected to amount to between €47 million and €49 million (previously: between €46.5 and €50.5 million), while net asset value (NAV) per share for 2022 will remain at around previous year’s level.

On the basis of this refined forecast for the year, the company intends to continue its reliable dividend policy and is therefore aiming for an attractive distribution for the 2022 financial year.

KEY FINANCIAL AND PORTFOLIO FIGURES AS OF 30 JUNE 2022

H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Income from rents and leases €41.9m €42.9m -2.4% Operating result €12.4m €19.7m -36.8% Period result €5.9m €45.1m -86.8% Funds from Operations €24.2m €28.4m -14.9% Funds from Operations (FFO) per share €0.30 € €0.35 -14.9% 30 June 2022 31 Dec 2021 Change REIT equity ratio 58.7% 61.0% -2.3%-points Loan to Value (LTV) 41.8% 41.3% +0.5%-points EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) €968.5m €984.9m +1.7% EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) per share €11.91 €12.11 +1.7% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) €968.0m €984.4m +1.7% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share €11.90 €12.10 +1.7% Fair value of the property portfolio €1,640.4m €1,604.0m +2.3% EPRA vacancy rate 2.4% 2.0% +0.4%-points Weighted remaining term of leases in years 6.6 years 6.1 years +0.5 years

The full financial report for the first half year of 2022 is available for download at https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites of major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

