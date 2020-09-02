|
HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/02/2020 | 11:35am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.09.2020 / 17:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Niclas
|Last name(s):
|Karoff
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006013006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.4920 EUR
|4246.00 EUR
|8.4900 EUR
|4245.00 EUR
|8.4910 EUR
|4245.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.4910 EUR
|12736.5000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Lang & Schwarz Exchange
|MIC:
|LSSI
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|
|Goethestraße 45
|
|47166 Duisburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
87,9 M
104 M
104 M
|Net income 2020
|
-5,05 M
-5,98 M
-5,98 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
734 M
868 M
868 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|249x
|Yield 2020
|5,45%
|
|Capitalization
|
684 M
818 M
810 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|16,1x
|EV / Sales 2021
|15,9x
|Nbr of Employees
|42
|Free-Float
|84,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
10,30 €
|Last Close Price
|
8,58 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
28,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
20,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
13,0%