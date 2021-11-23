Log in
HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2021 / 09:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.6300 EUR 28890.00 EUR
9.626 EUR 19252.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.6284 EUR 48142.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Quotrix/EDO
MIC: XQTX


23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71194  23.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
