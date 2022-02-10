|
HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.02.2022 / 19:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|CMB Beteiligungs KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Claus-Matthias
|Last name(s):
|Böge
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2333
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.9440 EUR
|16636.31 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.9440 EUR
|16636.3100 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Hamburg Stock Exchange/Lang & Schwarz
|MIC:
|XHAM
10.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|
|Goethestraße 45
|
|47166 Duisburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
72434 10.02.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|
|
