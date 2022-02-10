Log in
    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/10/2022 | 01:38pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2022 / 19:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: CMB Beteiligungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Claus-Matthias
Last name(s): Böge
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.9440 EUR 16636.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.9440 EUR 16636.3100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange/Lang & Schwarz
MIC: XHAM


10.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72434  10.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
