HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
11/06/2020 | 04:05am EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HAMBORNER REIT AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.11.2020 / 10:03
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
05 Nov 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
80579567
06.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de