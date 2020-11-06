Log in
HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/06/2020 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
06.11.2020 / 10:03
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Nov 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
80579567


06.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146074  06.11.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 87,7 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2020 -5,05 M -5,97 M -5,97 M
Net Debt 2020 734 M 868 M 868 M
P/E ratio 2020 249x
Yield 2020 5,40%
Capitalization 685 M 810 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 84,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,34 €
Last Close Price 8,59 €
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niclas Karoff Chief Executive Officer
Bärbel Schomberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Dieter Rolke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG-11.97%810
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-58.19%19 415
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-25.58%16 327
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-23.17%9 049
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-42.65%6 122
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-37.36%5 836
