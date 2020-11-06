DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.11.2020 / 10:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Nov 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 80579567



