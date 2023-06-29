EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes Sustainability Report 2022

Key sustainability topics verified by further materiality review

Continued progress in implementation of strategic sustainability programme

Carbon footprint reporting for administrative HQ and asset portfolio expanded as planned

Duisburg, 28 June 2023 – HAMBORNER REIT AG today published its eleventh sustainability report, continuing its transparent reporting of non-financial information and further highlighting the great importance the company attaches to environmental, social and governance considerations in its business activities.

To meet heightened transparency requirements and to comply with future reporting obligations, the company has moved to an earlier publication date for its reporting. From now on, it will report earlier in the financial year on all of its material sustainability activities.

HAMBORNER’s sustainability strategy and its external sustainability reporting remain tightly aligned with the principle of materiality. In fact, the company recently completed another materiality review – with the involvement of its stakeholders. As part of the review, HAMBORNER undertook its first ever systematic stakeholder survey, in which around 250 internal and external stakeholders rated the company both on its sustainability performance and on the relevance of various sustainability topics. The net result was that the respondents gave the company a positive rating for its performance, and essentially verified its current sustainability topics and activities. The survey also yielded a number of valuable leads for the ongoing development of the company’s sustainability management systems and practices.

Looking ahead, environmental management and climate protection will remain a key action area in the company’s sustainability activities – not least because of the immense importance of environmental and climate issues in the real estate industry. HAMBORNER has further expanded its carbon footprint auditing and reporting at both the company and portfolio level. The company now intends to leverage this during the current financial year to formulate a decarbonisation strategy with specific medium and long-term CO 2 e reduction targets.

As well as focusing on the environmental impacts of its business activities, HAMBORNER REIT AG will continue to devote special attention to the social dimension of sustainability, including, in particular, its responsibilities towards its employees and its general attractiveness as an employer.

The 2022 sustainability report provides detailed information on progress made in terms of sustainability management and is available for download at www.hamborner.de/en/sustainability-reports.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites of major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

