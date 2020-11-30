Log in
HAMBORNER REIT AG    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/30 01:54:17 pm
8.964 EUR   +0.12%
01:37pHAMBORNER REIT : publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report
EQ
11/24HAMBORNER REIT : acquires retail centre in Dietzenbach
EQ
11/11HAMBORNER REIT : Commerzbank is Neutral
MD
HAMBORNER REIT : publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report

11/30/2020 | 01:37pm EST
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability
HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report

30.11.2020 / 19:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report

- Information on integration of ESG criteria into overall strategy

- Presentation of strategic sustainability programme

- Consolidation of key ESG issues and focus on climate protection

- Statement on organisational expansion of sustainability management

- Reporting on sustainability performance indicators in core business

- New reporting structure and official acceptance by GRI

REVISED OVERALL STRATEGY

Duisburg, 30 November 2020 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has published its 2019/2020 sustainability report, thereby making a clear strategic commitment to its responsibility for the ecological and social impact of its business model. "We are actively rising to meet the growing trend towards ESG integration on the business, property and investment side. Our overall strategy has already been adjusted accordingly, and in this context we have resolved to expand the organisation of our sustainability management," said CEO Niclas Karoff. In conjunction with the revision of the company's overall strategy in 2020, various ESG objectives were established and corresponding measures approved.

SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME WITH CLEAR GOALS AND ACHIEVABLE MEASURES

The report presents the strategic sustainability programme of HAMBORNER REIT AG, which will see the company pursue tangible objectives in the four newly defined ESG action areas of Corporate Governance & Dialogue, Environmental Management & Climate Protection, Portfolio Quality & Optimisation and Employee Development. Thus, HAMBORNER REIT AG is transparently communicating its roadmap for implementing its sustainability strategy, including specific measures and deadlines for achieving operational sustainability goals that relate directly to its core business.

CONSOLIDATION OF ESG ISSUES. FOCUS ON CLIMATE PROTECTION.

In 2020, with the assistance of external consultants, HAMBORNER REIT AG examined the ESG issues that had previously been considered material and the potential action areas. This materiality process resulted in a consolidation of ESG issues and action areas. The analysis was strictly guided by the principle of materiality - as regards both future operational measures and external reporting. HAMBORNER REIT AG's resources and commitment will be efficiently directed towards the ESG issues where it has the most effective levers for optimising ESG performance. There will also be a stronger focus on climate protection.

EXPANSION OF SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT

Central responsibility for the future planning and management of key sustainability activities lies with the newly established internal Sustainability Committee, which consists of the Management Board and the managers in charge of the individual business areas.

Furthermore, in the years ahead, the viewpoints of external stakeholders on key sustainability issues will increasingly be taken into account. This has led to the creation of a stakeholder engagement programme. Further information on this can be found in the current sustainability report.

ESG REPORTING IN CORE BUSINESS

HAMBORNER REIT AG's sustainability activities primarily concentrate on the stages of value added for which the company bears operational responsibility or in which it is at least directly involved. A central report field of the current document therefore informs readers about HAMBORNER REIT AG's contribution to sustainable value added within its sphere of influence and ESG KPIs for its property portfolio.

NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE AND OFFICIAL ACCEPTANCE BY GRI

The 2019/2020 sustainability report has been restructured, allowing quick and meaningful reference to the business model of HAMBORNER REIT AG. As in previous years, the company was guided by the reporting standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), thereby ensuring comparability within the sector. And for the first time, these structural elements were officially audited by the GRI itself this year.

The 2019/2020 sustainability report is available for download at https://www.hamborner.de/en/hamborner-reit/sustainability.html.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around ?1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties as well as local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks, DIY stores and attractive high street properties in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainable dividend policy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32
Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de
Web: www.hamborner.de


30.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: 0203/54405-0
Fax: 0203/54405-49
E-mail: info@hamborner.de
Internet: www.hamborner.de
ISIN: DE0006013006
WKN: 601300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151683

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151683  30.11.2020 

© EQS 2020
