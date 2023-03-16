Advanced search
    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-03-14
7.150 EUR   -1.38%
Hamborner REIT : Amendments & Countermotions 2023

03/16/2023 | 09:05am EDT
As of 16 March 2023

Amendments to agenda

Amendments to the AGM agenda in accordance with section 122 of the German Stock Company Act do not exist.

Election proposals

Election proposals in accordance with section 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act do not exist.

Countermotions

Countermotions in accordance with section 126 of the German Stock Corporation Act do not exist.

Disclaimer

Hamborner Reit AG published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 13:04:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 84,3 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2022 622 M 656 M 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,2x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 582 M 613 M 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart HAMBORNER REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Hamborner REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBORNER REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,15 €
Average target price 9,33 €
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niclas Karoff Chief Executive Officer
Hans Richard Schmitz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Andreas Mattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG6.24%613
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-6.63%35 861
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-12.90%15 780
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-11.85%11 549
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-4.21%10 228
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.09%7 881