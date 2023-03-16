Hamborner REIT : Amendments & Countermotions 2023

As of 16 March 2023
Amendments to agenda
Amendments to the AGM agenda in accordance with section 122 of the German Stock Company Act do not exist.
Election proposals
Election proposals in accordance with section 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act do not exist.
Countermotions
Countermotions in accordance with section 126 of the German Stock Corporation Act do not exist.
Disclaimer
