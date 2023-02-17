Hamborner REIT : Company Presentation February 2023

Company presentation
1. HAMBORNER at a glance
Company profile
History
1953
Foundation of HAMBORNER
Company profile
▪
Public commercial property company
▪ Profitable and diversified German-wide property portfolio
Two-pillar portfolio structure with focus on food-anchored retail and
1954
2009-
2010
2011-
2012
2020
Listing on stock exchange
Clear focus on commercial properties
Conversion into a G-REIT
Inclusion in German SDAX & EPRA-Index
Further growth based on revised corporate strategy
office properties
▪ Stable and predictable cash flows
▪ Strong focus on ESG and future topics
▪ Lean and efficient corporate structure
▪ Strong internal asset and property management
▪ Sustainable and attractive dividend policy
Portfolio Data (as of 31 December 2022)
Portfolio volume
€1,609m
Number of assets
66
WALT
6.5 years
Occupancy rate (EPRA)
98.1%
Key Financials (as of 31 December 2022)
FFO yield 2022
9.4%
NAV per share
€11.86
REIT equity ratio
59.6%
LTV
39.1%
HAMBORNER at a glance | 4
The HAMBORNER Share
The HAMBORNER Share
Shareholder structure
Current share price
€6.73 (as of 31 December 2022)
Market capitalisation
€547.4m (as of 31 December 2022)
12.20% RAG Foundation
WKN/ISIN
A3H233 / DE000A3H2333
81,343,348
5.37% BlackRock
Ticker symbol
HABA
shares
Class of shares
Registered Share
82.43% Free float
Exchange segment
Prime Standard
Indices
SDAX, EPRA, RX REIT
Trading Volume
176
185
146
140
134
121
122
90
96
69
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Ø number of shares per day in thousand
Dividend per Share and Dividend Yield
1
0.42
0.43
0.45
0.46
0.47
0.47(1)
10
0.40
9
0
8
7
7.0
6
5
5.4
5.5
4.9
4.4
4.8
4.6
5.2
4.7
4
3
2
Dividend per share in €
Dividend yield in %
HAMBORNER at a glance | 5
