  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hamborner REIT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-02-15
7.590 EUR   -0.39%
Hamborner Reit : Company Presentation February 2023
PU
HAMBORNER REIT : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
HAMBORNER REIT : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Hamborner REIT : Company Presentation February 2023

02/17/2023 | 02:46am EST
Company presentation

Preliminary figures 2022

February 2023

Office property Ingolstadt

Agenda

  1. HAMBORNER at a glance
  2. Portfolio Overview
  3. Asset Management
  4. Financials
  5. Sustainability / ESG
  6. Appendix

Agenda | 2

1. HAMBORNER at a glance

Office property 'Nu-Office' Munich

Company profile

History

1953

Foundation of HAMBORNER

Company profile

Public commercial property company

Profitable and diversified German-wide property portfolio

Two-pillar portfolio structure with focus on food-anchored retail and

1954

2009-

2010

2011-

2012

2020

Listing on stock exchange

Clear focus on commercial properties

Conversion into a G-REIT

Inclusion in German SDAX & EPRA-Index

Further growth based on revised corporate strategy

office properties

Stable and predictable cash flows

Strong focus on ESG and future topics

Lean and efficient corporate structure

Strong internal asset and property management

Sustainable and attractive dividend policy

Portfolio Data (as of 31 December 2022)

Portfolio volume

€1,609m

Number of assets

66

WALT

6.5 years

Occupancy rate (EPRA)

98.1%

Key Financials (as of 31 December 2022)

FFO yield 2022

9.4%

NAV per share

€11.86

REIT equity ratio

59.6%

LTV

39.1%

HAMBORNER at a glance | 4

The HAMBORNER Share

The HAMBORNER Share

Shareholder structure

Current share price

€6.73 (as of 31 December 2022)

Market capitalisation

€547.4m (as of 31 December 2022)

12.20% RAG Foundation

WKN/ISIN

A3H233 / DE000A3H2333

81,343,348

5.37% BlackRock

Ticker symbol

HABA

shares

Class of shares

Registered Share

82.43% Free float

Exchange segment

Prime Standard

Indices

SDAX, EPRA, RX REIT

Trading Volume

176

185

146

140

134

121

122

90

96

69

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Ø number of shares per day in thousand

  1. Intended proposal to AGM 2023

Dividend per Share and Dividend Yield

1

0.42

0.43

0.45

0.46

0.47

0.47

0.47

0.47(1)

10

0.40

0.40

9

0

8

7

0

7.0

6

5

5.4

5.5

0

4.9

4.4

4.8

4.6

4.8

5.2

4.7

4

3

0

2

1

0

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Dividend per share in €

Dividend yield in %

HAMBORNER at a glance | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamborner Reit AG published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 07:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
