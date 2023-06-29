Organisational boundaries and coverage The performance measures shown below relate to assets that were held and owned continuously by HAMBORNER REIT AG in the reporting periods (2021 and 2022 calendar years). The key figures for 2022 relate to 64 (97.0 per cent) of a total of 66 assets that were in the HAMBORNER REIT AG portfolio as at the reporting date of 31 Decem- ber 2022. For the year 2021, the key figures relate to 65 (95.6 per cent) of a total of 68 assets owned by the company at the reporting date of 31 December 2021. Estimation of landlord-obtained utility consumption The data on energy consumption documented in this report were compiled on the basis of actual meter readings, information from metering point operators, binding information from tenants and/or information from utilities. Estimations in this report were carried out solely when complete data from one of the previous years were available. Further estimations for assets with an incomplete database were carried out solely as part of the data processing for the GRI reporting (seeSustainability Report 2022). These estimations are not mapped in this EPRA report. Boundaries to the reporting on landlord and tenant utility consumption The Performance Measures for electricity and heating and the data on water consumption and the amounts of waste generated at the pertinent portfolio were determined on the basis of specific meter readings, information from metering point operators, binding information from tenants and/or information from utilities and waste disposal companies. When recording the consumption data and the resulting CO2e emis- sions, no distinction was made between common and tenant parts. Furthermore, only those assets for which all electricity and heating consumption data were available for at least one of the past three years were considered.

It follows that even if consumption data for the common parts are available, they are not shown unless corresponding tenant-obtained data are also available. For example, as the owner, the company purchased general electricity for 40 of 64 assets under consideration in 2022. In this report, however, only the general electricity consumption for 22 assets is shown as the tenant-obtained consumption for the remaining 18 assets was not available or was incomplete at the editorial deadline. Disclosure on own office According to EPRA's "Sustainability Best Practices Recommenda- tions", reporting companies should report on the environmental impacts of their own occupation at their locations in addition to the key figures for the portfolio assets. In compliance with this recommen- dation, key figures at the company's own office are disclosed below in supplement to the indicators for the asset portfolio for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. The administration building is owned by the company but is not included in the portfolio assets. More detailed information about environmental management and climate protection at the Duisburg administrative site can be found in the corresponding chapter of the latest Sustainability Report 2022 of HAMBORNER REIT AG. Normalisation The total usable areas (sum of all common and tenant areas, excluding parking areas) were used for determination of the following (intensity) indicators. No consideration was given to the single-area level. Accordingly, all tenant-obtained and owner-obtained energy consumption was set in relation to the total usable area. The consistent utilisation of the total usable area at the asset level ensures the comparability of the intensity indicators for energy and water con- sumption, CO2e emissions and waste generation.