Fundamental structure of EPRA reporting

EPRA Sustainability Performance Measures

INTRODUCTION

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its long years of experience on the property and capital markets and its lean and transparent struc- ture. As a long-term holder of commercial properties, the company has a diversified portfolio distributed throughout Germany and representing a total value of approximately €1.6 billion. The HAM­BORNER REIT AG portfolio focuses primarily on modern office properties in established locations and on attractive local supply properties, such as large-scale retail properties, specialist retail centres and DIY stores in city centre locations, district centres and heavily frequented suburban locations in large and medium-sized German cities.

HAMBORNER assumes social and ecological responsibility in the conduct of its business activities. The company's aspiration is to actively consider the growing trend toward the integration of sustainability criteria on the corporate, property and investment side and to take social and ecological aspects into account as part of the value creation mission.

Among other measures to satisfy the demands for transparency of internal and external stakeholders, HAMBORNER publishes its annual Sustainability Report , which is based on the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and on industry- and business model-specific criteria. As the company is a member of EPRA (Europe- an Public Real Estate Association), it also issues this EPRA Performance Measures report based on the EPRA "Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations".

Legal information

2

EUROPEAN PUBLIC REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION (EPRA)

As a non-profit organisation, EPRA represents the interests of European listed real estate companies. Financial analysts, investors, chartered public accountants and consultants as well as companies are represented in the association. EPRA publishes the "Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations" as a reference framework for sustainability management and reporting in the real estate industry.

This report has been prepared in accordance with issue #3 of the "Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations" for HAMBORNER REIT AG's 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. It includes both the Overarching Recommendations and the major "Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations" performance tables.

HAMBORNER REIT AGEPRA Report 2022 Contents/Introduction Fundamental structure of EPRA reporting EPRA Sustainability Performance Measures Legal information

FUNDAMENTAL STRUCTURE OF EPRA REPORTING

3

Organisational boundaries and coverage

The performance measures shown below relate to assets that were held and owned continuously by HAMBORNER REIT AG in the reporting periods (2021 and 2022 calendar years). The key figures for 2022 relate to 64 (97.0 per cent) of a total of 66 assets that were in the HAMBORNER REIT AG portfolio as at the reporting date of 31 Decem- ber 2022. For the year 2021, the key figures relate to 65 (95.6 per cent) of a total of 68 assets owned by the company at the reporting date of 31 December 2021.

Estimation of landlord-obtained utility consumption

The data on energy consumption documented in this report were compiled on the basis of actual meter readings, information from metering point operators, binding information from tenants and/or information from utilities.

Estimations in this report were carried out solely when complete data from one of the previous years were available. Further estimations for assets with an incomplete database were carried out solely as part of the data processing for the GRI reporting (seeSustainability Report 2022). These estimations are not mapped in this EPRA report.

Boundaries to the reporting on landlord and tenant utility consumption

The Performance Measures for electricity and heating and the data on water consumption and the amounts of waste generated at the pertinent portfolio were determined on the basis of specific meter readings, information from metering point operators, binding information from tenants and/or information from utilities and waste disposal companies.

When recording the consumption data and the resulting CO2e emis- sions, no distinction was made between common and tenant parts. Furthermore, only those assets for which all electricity and heating consumption data were available for at least one of the past three years were considered.

It follows that even if consumption data for the common parts are available, they are not shown unless corresponding tenant-obtained data are also available. For example, as the owner, the company purchased general electricity for 40 of 64 assets under consideration in 2022. In this report, however, only the general electricity consumption for 22 assets is shown as the tenant-obtained consumption for the remaining 18 assets was not available or was incomplete at the editorial deadline.

Disclosure on own office

According to EPRA's "Sustainability Best Practices Recommenda- tions", reporting companies should report on the environmental impacts of their own occupation at their locations in addition to the key figures for the portfolio assets. In compliance with this recommen- dation, key figures at the company's own office are disclosed below in supplement to the indicators for the asset portfolio for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. The administration building is owned by the company but is not included in the portfolio assets. More detailed information about environmental management and climate protection at the Duisburg administrative site can be found in the corresponding chapter of the latest Sustainability Report 2022 of

HAMBORNER REIT AG.

Normalisation

The total usable areas (sum of all common and tenant areas, excluding parking areas) were used for determination of the following (intensity) indicators. No consideration was given to the single-area level. Accordingly, all tenant-obtained and owner-obtained energy consumption was set in relation to the total usable area. The consistent utilisation of the total usable area at the asset level ensures the comparability of the intensity indicators for energy and water con- sumption, CO2e emissions and waste generation.

More detailed information about the methodological capture, plausibility check and presentation of quantitative and qualitative ESG indicators (including social and employee indicators and sustainability -relevant governance information) can be found in the corresponding chapters of the latest Sustainability Report 2022 .

Materiality

More detailed information about the determination and definition of the material sustainability issues and fields of action for HAM­ BORNER REIT AG can be found in the chapter "Materiality" of the Sustainability Report 2022 .

Third-party assurance

The Sustainability Report and this EPRA report were prepared with the support of external consultants and service providers. No further assurance by third parties was obtained.

HAMBORNER REIT AGEPRA Report 2022 Contents/Introduction Fundamental structure of EPRA reporting EPRA Sustainability Performance Measures Legal information

EPRA SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE MEASURES

4

PORTFOLIO

ENVIRONMENTAL KEY FIGURES | CATEGORY ENERGY

TOTAL PORTFOLIO

RETAIL PORTFOLIO

OFFICE PORTFOLIO

EPRA CODE: ELEC-ABS

EPRA CODE: ELEC-LFL

PERFORMANCE MEASURE

Total electricity consumption Landlord-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Tenant-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Whole building

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Like-for-like electricity consumption Landlord-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Tenant-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Whole building

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

UNIT

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

GRI1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

2022

2021

3,657,692.5

3,984,111.2

99.5%

94.0%

22 out of 40

23 out of 40

197,625.1

230,165.4

50.3%

59.2%

33,712,563.0

41,248,444.3

11.8%

5.5%

39 out of 64

45 out of 65

363,842.1

432,140.4

59.9%

71.3%

37,370,255.5

45,232,555.5

20.4%

13.3%

39 out of 64

45 out of 65

363,842.1

432,140.4

59.9%

71.3%

3,568,608.4

3,549,711.2

99.5%

97.3%

20 out of 38

20 out of 38

189,126.1

189,126.1

49.6%

49.6%

33,442,773.8

31,369,026.4

11.9%

4.3%

37 out of 61

37 out of 61

355,343.1

355,343.1

60.4%

60.4%

37,011,382.3

34,918,737.6

20.4%

13.8%

37 out of 61

37 out of 61

355,343.1

355,343.1

60.4%

60.4%

DIFFERENCE

-8.2%

+5.9%

-14.1%

-15.1%

-18.3%

+116.5%

-15.8%

-16.0%

-17.4%

+53.9%

-15.8%

-16.0%

+0.5%

+2.2%

-

-

+6.6%

+174.3%

-

-

+6.0%

+47.6%

-

-

2022

1,841,714.3

99.2 %

10 out of 16

102,744.7

53.1%

29,785,086.7

11.1%

25 out of 36

255,780.7

67.4%

31,626,801.0

16.3%

25 out of 36

255,780.7

67.4%

1,841,714.3

99.2%

10 out of 16

102,744.7

53.1%

29,785,086.7

11.1%

25 out of 36

255,780.7

67.4%

31,626,801.0

16.3%

25 out of 36

255,780.7

67.4%

2021

2,056,090.4

92.6%

12 out of 18

131,540.0

65.3%

37,339,440.9

4.4%

32 out of 40

320,334.0

80.7%

39,395,531.3

9.0%

32 out of 40

320,334.0

80.7%

1,974,466.4

95.2%

10 out of 16

102,744.7

53.1%

27,769,423.0

3.9%

25 out of 36

255,780.7

67.4%

29,743,889.4

9.9%

25 out of 36

255,780.7

67.4%

DIFFERENCE2022

-10.4% 1,815,978.1

+7.1% 99.8%

12 out of 24

-21.9% 94,880.4

-18.7% 47.6%

-20.2% 3,927,476.3

+151.9% 16.9%

14 out of 28

-20.2% 108,061.4

-16.5% 47.4%

-19.7% 5,743,454.5

+80.3% 43.1%

14 out of 28

-20.2% 108,061.4

-16.5% 47.4%

-6.7% 1,726,894.1

+4.2% 99.8%

10 out of 22

  • 86,381.4
  • 46.1%
    +7.3% 3,657,687.1

+188.6%

18.2%

12 out of 25

  • 99,562.4
  • 47.6%
    +6.3% 5,384,581.2

+64.0%

44.4%

12 out of 25

-

99,562.4

-

47.6%

2021

1,928,020.8

95.5%

11 out of 22

98,625.4

52.6%

3,909,003.4

15.3%

13 out of 25

111,806.4

53.5%

5,837,024.2

41.8%

13 out of 25

111,806.4

53.5%

1,575,244.8

100.0%

10 out of 22

86,381.4

46.1%

3,599,603.4

8.0%

12 out of 25

99,562.4

47.6%

5,174,848.2

36.0%

12 out of 25

99,562.4

47.6%

DIFFERENCE

-5.8%

+4.6%

-3.8%

-9.6%

+0.5%

+10.4%

-3.3%

-11.3%

-1.6%

+3.2%

-3.3%

-11.3%

+9.6%

-0.2%

-

-

+1.6%

+125.7%

-

-

+4.1%

+23.1%

-

-

  1. We use the GRI Standard 2016 here in accordance with the current publication of the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines from 2017. Differences refer to unrounded values

HAMBORNER REIT AG EPRA Report 2022

Contents/Introduction

Fundamental structure of EPRA reporting

EPRA Sustainability Performance Measures

Legal information

PORTFOLIO

ENVIRONMENTAL KEY FIGURES | CATEGORY ENERGY

5

TOTAL PORTFOLIO

RETAIL PORTFOLIO

OFFICE PORTFOLIO

EPRA CODE: DH&C-ABS

EPRA CODE: DH&C-LFL

PERFORMANCE MEASURE

Total district heating & cooling consumption

Landlord-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Tenant-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Whole building

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Like-for-like district heating & cooling consumption

Landlord-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Tenant-obtained

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

Whole building

Share of renewable energy Number of analysed properties Analysed area

Proportion of total area

UNIT

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

kWh/year

%

%

GRI1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-1

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

302-1/302-2

2022

2021

7,035,899.8

7,633,910.2

0.0%

0.0%

9 out of 18

9 out of 17

122,030.4

131,075.4

62.3%

69.1%

474,492.0

990,754.0

0.0%

0.0%

1 out of 2

2 out of 3

11,269.0

30,324.0

44.9%

68.6%

7,510,391.8

8,624,664.2

0.0%

0.0%

10 out of 20

10 out of 19

133,299.4

142,344.4

60.3%

66.2%

6,930,199.8

6,987,976.2

0.0%

0.0%

8 out of 16

8 out of 16

118,831.4

118,831.4

64.9%

64.9%

474,492.0

629,584.0

0.0%

0.0%

1 out of 2

1 out of 2

11,269.0

11,269.0

44.9%

44.9%

7,404,691.8

7,617,560.2

0.0%

0.0%

9 out of 18

9 out of 18

130,100.4

130,100.4

62.5%

62.5%

DIFFERENCE

-7.8%

-

-6.9%

-9.8%

-52.1%

-

-62.8%

-34.7%

-12.9%

-

-6.4%

-8.9%

-0.8%

-

-

-

-24.6%

-

-

-

-2.8%

-

-

-

2022

2021

2,955,083.0

2,924,100.0

0.0%

0.0%

3 out of 4

3 out of 5

55,535.0

55,535.0

91.2%

82.1%

474,492.0

990,754.0

0.0%

0.0%

1 out of 1

2 out of 2

11,269.0

30,324.0

100.0%

100.0%

3,429,575.0

3,914,854.0

0.0%

0.0%

4 out of 5

4 out of 6

66,804.0

66,804.0

92.6%

84.6%

2,955,083.0

2,924,100.0

0.0%

0.0%

3 out of 4

3 out of 4

55,535.0

55,535.0

91.2%

91.2%

474,492.0

629,584.0

0.0%

0.0%

1 out of 1

1 out of 1

11,269.0

11,269.0

100.0%

100.0%

3,429,575.0

3,553,684.0

0.0%

0.0%

4 out of 5

4 out of 5

66,804.0

66,804.0

92.6%

92.6%

DIFFERENCE2022

+1.1% 4,080,816.8

  • 0.0%
    6 out of 14
  • 66,495.4
    +11.1% 49.3%

-52.1%-

  • 0.0%
    0 out of 1

-62.8%-

  • 0.0%

-12.4% 4,080,816.8

  • 0.0%
    6 out of 15
  • 66,495.4
    +9.4% 44.7%

+1.1% 3,975,116.8

  • 0.0%
    5 out of 12
  • 63,296.4
  • 51.8%

-24.6%-

  • 0.0%
    0 out of 1
  • -
  • 0.0%

-3.5% 3,975,116.8

  • 0.0%
    5 out of 13
  • 63,296.4
  • 46.6%

2021

4,709,810.2

0.0%

6 out of 12

75,540.4

61.9%

-

0.0%

0 out of 1

-

0.0%

4,709,810.2

0.0%

6 out of 13

75,540.4

55.6%

4,063,876.2

0.0%

5 out of 12

63,296.4

51.8%

-

0.0%

0 out of 1

-

0.0%

4,063,876.2

0.0%

5 out of 13

63,296.4

46.6%

DIFFERENCE

-13.4%

-

-12.0%

-20.3%

-

-

-

-

-13.4%

-

-12.0%

-19.5%

-2.2%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-2.2%

-

-

-

  1. We use the GRI Standard 2016 here in accordance with the current publication of the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines from 2017. Differences refer to unrounded values

