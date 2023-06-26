DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Commercial real estate specialist Hamborner Reit sees the value of its assets declining more than previously thought. The fair value of the real estate portfolio on a like-for-like basis is expected to decline by 5.5 to 6.0 percent as of June 30, 2023, compared to year-end 2022, the company announced in Duisburg on Monday evening. The currently expected decline in value is due to a negative performance of both the office and retail portfolios, it said.

This lowers Hamborner's expectations for the net asset value (NAV) at the end of the year, an important indicator in the sector. Here, the company previously assumed a slight decline. Hamborner now expects a drop of 7 to 12 percent compared with the value on December 31, 2022 of 11.86 euros. In view of the continuing dynamic market environment, which is characterized by uncertainties, the range of the adjusted forecast already takes into account further possible value adjustments as part of the regular external portfolio valuation at the end of 2023, it said.

Investors were disappointed. Hamborner's share price fell by 3.5 percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared with the closing price in the main Xetra trading session./he/edh