  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hamborner REIT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : HAMBORNER REIT AG expands its portfolio with modern DIY store in Freiburg and sells high-street retail property in Dortmund

10/05/2021 | 01:01am EDT
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition HAMBORNER REIT AG expands its portfolio with modern DIY store in Freiburg and sells high-street retail property in Dortmund 2021-10-05 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG expands its portfolio with modern DIY store in Freiburg and sells high-street retail property in Dortmund

Duisburg, 5 October 2021 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has signed the purchase agreement for a large-scale retail property in Freiburg.

The property acquired is a DIY store with a garden centre built in 2018 and located in the established "Freiburg-Haid" business park. It is conveniently and centrally located in a prominent spot.

The tenant of the roughly 10,700 m² property is the OBI Group, which has made a long-term commitment to the site with a lease contract running until 2033. The purchase price of the property is approximately EUR18.9 million. With annual net rental income of approximately EUR1.1 million, the gross initial yield is around 5.6%. The property is expected to be transferred to the HAMBORNER portfolio in the first quarter of 2022, giving the company three properties at the promising Freiburg location.

HAMBORNER has also continued its sales activities in recent weeks, selling another high-street retail property - the "DOMI" - in Dortmund, which recently contributed about EUR1.7 million to annual rental income. The selling price is in line with the most recently determined fair value. Systematically continuing the portfolio rotation that begun last year the company reduced the share of high-street retail properties to just 3.5% of the total portfolio volume, with the majority of assets intended for short-term disposal already having been sold.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann Head of Investor & Public Relations Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32 Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de Web: www.hamborner.de

2021-10-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      HAMBORNER REIT AG 
              Goethestraße 45 
              47166 Duisburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        0203/54405-0 
Fax:          0203/54405-49 
E-mail:       info@hamborner.de 
Internet:     www.hamborner.de 
ISIN:         DE000A3H2333 
WKN:          A3H233 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1238120 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1238120 2021-10-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238120&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2021 52,9 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net Debt 2021 647 M 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 773 M 898 M 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 87,2%
Managers and Directors
Niclas Karoff Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Mattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Dieter Rolke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG5.48%898
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC55.08%43 753
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.87%17 924
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION44.84%13 324
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION52.31%11 730
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.63%9 649