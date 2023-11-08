HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Following the protest against the agreed entry of the world's largest container shipping company MSC into the Hamburg port logistics company HHLA, HHLA employees have resumed work at Burchardkai (CTB). Operations at CTB resumed on Tuesday evening and are currently running on all modes of transport, an HHLA spokeswoman announced on Wednesday morning. Burchardkai is one of three HHLA container terminals in Hamburg. Earlier, ndr.de had reported.

HHLA employees had previously walked off the job at the terminal, whereupon operations were suspended. The HHLA spokeswoman was unable to provide any information on the number of employees involved. HHLA announced on Tuesday that unexcused absence from work is generally considered a breach of contractual obligations. "Due to the current situation at CTB, HHLA has initiated measures under labor law."

The Group Works Council had spoken out strictly against MSC joining the company. However, Works Council Chairman Christian Baranowski ruled out calls for strikes or demonstrations on Friday due to the Works Constitution Act./gyd/DP/zb