HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Due to the series of burglaries at the Hamburg container terminal Altenwerder, the logistics group HHLA has tightened security measures. In principle, HHLA facilities would be guarded around the clock and there would be access controls at all entrance and entry areas. "In addition to these existing security and defense measures, HHLA is significantly increasing security measures at the container terminal due to current developments," a spokeswoman for the Hamburg-based logistics group told dpa. Earlier, the "Hamburger Abendblatt had reported.

Since June 11, small groups of young men have entered the container terminal 15 times so far. 45 men aged between 16 and 30 have been arrested. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the cases are connected. Customs and the Hamburg Customs Investigation Office, which cooperates with the State Criminal Police Office in the Joint Narcotics Investigation Group, suspect, according to earlier statements, that the intruders are looking for a drug shipment. However, that assumption is not certain, he said.

"For security reasons, we do not comment in detail on the measures," the HHLA spokeswoman added. The "Hamburger Abendblatt" reported that according to its information, among other things, the so-called Nato wire with razor-sharp edges would be installed to prevent the fences from being climbed over. Furthermore, additional searchlights as well as drones with thermal imaging cameras would be used, the newspaper said./kf/DP/ngu