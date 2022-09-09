Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHFA   DE000A0S8488

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG

(HHFA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:44 2022-09-09 am EDT
11.96 EUR   +1.53%
05:30aCTA : AGV charging infrastructure completed
PU
09/06HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Expansion of the storage crane system is proceeding well
PU
08/10Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTA: AGV charging infrastructure completed

09/09/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This means that 18 electric charging stations are now available for charging the automatically driven AGVs that transport containers between the quayside and the container block storage area at CTA. The fast-charging stations, each housed in a 20-foot container, are distributed along the AGV area in groups at both ends and in the centre of the area.

The charging stations supply the AGVs with electricity generated by renewable energies. In about 1.5 hours the AGVs are fully charged, one battery charge is sufficient for one day of operation. Depending on the charging status, the AGVs drive to the charging stations automatically and the charging process is also fully automated.

The formerly diesel-powered AGV fleet will be converted completely to lithium-ion battery operation by 2023. More than 85% of the AGVs are already battery-powered. Eleven more battery vehicles will join the fleet at CTA next year.

The battery AGVs and the electric charging stations at Container Terminal Altenwerder are a further step in the implementation of HHLA's "Balanced Logistics" sustainability strategy, which aims to halve CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality throughout the Group by 2040.

Disclaimer

HHLA - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 09:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
05:30aCTA : AGV charging infrastructure completed
PU
09/06HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Expansion of the storage crane system is proceeding well
PU
08/10Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 1..
CI
08/10HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Results January to June 2022 (PDF)
PU
08/10HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : HHLA confirms earnings forecast for 2022
EQ
08/10Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Confirms Earnings Forecast for 2022
CI
07/01HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation ..
EQ
06/29HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : HPC signs contract for pre-feasibility study of Cigading po..
PU
06/27CTA : World's first climate-neutral container handling facility recertified
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 555 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net income 2022 119 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 961 M 958 M 958 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,90x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 886 M 883 M 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,78 €
Average target price 14,77 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Management Board
Roland Lappin Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG-42.70%883
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED21.19%23 451
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.28%18 575
MISC1.28%7 080
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.44%5 740
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-14.35%4 889