CTA: AGV charging infrastructure completed

This means that 18 electric charging stations are now available for charging the automatically driven AGVs that transport containers between the quayside and the container block storage area at CTA. The fast-charging stations, each housed in a 20-foot container, are distributed along the AGV area in groups at both ends and in the centre of the area.

The charging stations supply the AGVs with electricity generated by renewable energies. In about 1.5 hours the AGVs are fully charged, one battery charge is sufficient for one day of operation. Depending on the charging status, the AGVs drive to the charging stations automatically and the charging process is also fully automated.

The formerly diesel-powered AGV fleet will be converted completely to lithium-ion battery operation by 2023. More than 85% of the AGVs are already battery-powered. Eleven more battery vehicles will join the fleet at CTA next year.