Chinese entry into Hamburg terminal in question again

BERLIN/HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The controversial entry of Chinese state-owned Cosco into a Hamburg container terminal is once again in question six months after the German government made a decision in principle. The reason is that the Tollerort terminal is now classified as critical infrastructure. A spokeswoman for Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said in Berlin on Wednesday that because the conditions had changed, the ministry was now examining the implications for the matter.

What consequences this could have and whether the deal could still be completely prohibited is unclear. Habeck's spokeswoman pointed out that regardless of the new facts, a final confirmation from the ministry for the planned acquisition by Cosco was still missing.

Green Party leader Katharina Dröge said, "The German government should take this new assessment as an opportunity to review Cosco's stake in the Port of Hamburg very critically once again. Cosco's participation in the Port of Hamburg is a mistake."

Cosco originally wanted to take over 35 percent of the operating company of Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH and in return upgrade the terminal to become the preferred transshipment hub in Europe. However, a fierce political dispute had erupted in the German government over whether to allow Chinese participation. Last October, the cabinet passed a so-called partial prohibition, which only allows Cosco to acquire a stake of less than 25 percent. Any further acquisition above this threshold was prohibited.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had spoken out in favor of the acquisition. However, there had been fierce headwind within the German government. The Foreign Ministry and other departments had expressed serious reservations about the cabinet's decision. The acquisition would disproportionately expand China's strategic influence on the German and European transport infrastructure as well as Germany's dependence on China, they said in a protocol statement at the end of October. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is traveling to China this week for her first visit.

At the time of the Ministry of Economics' investment review in the fall, the container terminal had not yet been classified as critical infrastructure. This happened in early 2023, according to Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, the container terminal's parent company.

Previously, the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had reported, following joint research with NDR and WDR, that the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) had meanwhile classified the Tollerort terminal as critical infrastructure and thus as requiring special protection. This could once again call into question the Chinese involvement.

From HHLA's point of view, the new registration does not mean any significant change. "This is because the HHLA Group has already been classified as critical infrastructure since 2018 and has positioned itself accordingly. The company has already been fully complying with the associated obligations for the security of the IT infrastructure since then," said a spokeswoman. The terminal's operations, all customer relationships and also the IT systems would be centrally controlled by the HHLA Group. Cosco would not gain access or decision-making rights, nor would it have any with regard to the terminal's land.

Dröge said critical infrastructure must be protected. "Here in particular, we must not make ourselves dependent on authoritarian states and susceptible to blackmail. That endangers our security and sovereignty and in the end also harms the German economy."

Hamburg-based FDP energy politician Michael Kruse thinks a renewed review of Chinese state involvement is "inevitable." The participation in the terminal should not be completed just because it has only now been classified as critical infrastructure, he said. "Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who together with Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher had been very committed to this participation, must now clarify why the assessments from the BSI under the supervision of the SPD-led Interior Ministry were not available earlier and have so far obviously not been included in the decision-making of the German government."

According to the Foreign Trade and Payments Ordinance, classification as critical infrastructure gives the Ministry of Economics more options in an investment review to prohibit an acquisition by companies from non-EU countries.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior decides what counts as critical infrastructure. The question of whether or not to approve an investment by foreign companies in certain facilities is submitted to the Federal Ministry of Economics.

The fact that the German government has been scrutinizing facilities related to transport, communications and energy supply more thoroughly for their resilience for several months now is also related to two events from last year. Both the explosive attack on the Nord Stream pipelines in September and the sabotage attack on Deutsche Bahn's radio network in October clearly demonstrated the existing risks to those responsible.

While hacker attacks on hospitals, city administrations and other important institutions that the BSI is responsible for have been on the radar screen before, attacks in the analog world, in which pipelines or cables are destroyed, have been less so.

The cabinet is expected to pass a "Critical Infrastructure Umbrella Act" before the fall to improve the protection of critical infrastructure. In the key points already presented for this purpose, it is stated that the state should assume greater responsibility for the protection of critical infrastructures./hoe/DP/jha