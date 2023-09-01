STADE (dpa-AFX) - High energy costs, slumps in freight and container volumes and the pressing energy transition - Lower Saxony's seaports are struggling noticeably. "This is causing us a bit of concern, the next stage would be a touch of panic," Lower Saxony's Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) said Friday at the Ports Day in Stade. "We need competitive framework conditions. We urgently need relief for energy-intensive industry."

At the Stade site, he said, it had recently not been possible for industry to produce at competitive prices. "This - together with similar difficulties on the customer side - led to dramatic drops in sales and crisis situations in the companies," said André Heim, managing director at the Seaports of Niedersachsen association. As a result, he said, a large part of the production facilities in the seaport of Stade have been severely shut down.

This is reflected in the handling volumes: Around 1.5 million tons were handled in Stade in the first half of the year, according to the data, which is 47 percent less than in the previous year. The seaports in Nordenham (minus 19 percent) and in Papenburg (minus 18 percent) also recorded double-digit losses in the same period.

In total, the seaports in Lower Saxony loaded around 26 million tons in the first six months. The two percent loss compared to the same period last year is "not so bad," Heim said. At least in view of weak global demand, high inflation, increased interest rates and high energy prices as a result of the Ukraine war.

Solid bulk cargo shipments slumped 25 percent, according to the port group's figures. Although large quantities of coal were still being handled at the beginning of the year, this had changed with the closure of some power plants. On the other hand, the handling of liquid bulk goods developed positively with an increase of 15 percent. The volume handled at the container terminal in Wilhelmshaven, on the other hand, was a cause for concern: at just under 294,000 standard containers, it fell by almost 16 percent compared with the first half of last year.

This development was "more than a loud warning cry," said Economics Minister Olaf Lies. "We need reliable framework conditions for the long term." He added that a capped bridge electricity price of seven cents would enable local companies to reliably plan for energy costs.

Lies also called for further commitments from the federal government. "Efficient and sustainable ports and reliable hinterland connections are a basic prerequisite for foreign trade, security of supply, implementation of the energy transition and national security in Germany." All of the state's regions and economic sectors are equally dependent on them, he said.

The ports of Lower Saxony play a decisive role in the success of the energy transition and in ensuring a secure, independent and affordable energy supply. To achieve this, he said, Germany must invest billions in port infrastructure. "Port expansion is a national task," the Economics Minister emphasized.

At the 31st Lower Saxony Ports Day, around 250 representatives from politics, the port industry, the logistics sector, local authorities and shipping companies as well as chambers of commerce came together. The nine seaports between the Ems and Elbe rivers are Brake, Cuxhaven, Emden, Leer, Nordenham, Oldenburg, Papenburg, Stade and Wilhelmshaven./miu/DP/men